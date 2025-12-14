Disney Accuses Google of Copyright Infringement in Cease-and-Desist Letter

Disney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google alleging that the technology company has infringed its copyrights through the commercial use of AI-generated images and videos, according to a report by Variety.

Allegations of Large-Scale Copyright Use

In the letter reviewed by Variety, Disney claims Google has used its AI models and services to reproduce and distribute unauthorized content based on Disney’s intellectual property. The company alleges that the infringement occurs at scale and involves characters and works from franchises including Frozen, The Lion King, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Deadpool.

The letter describes Google’s AI systems as a tool capable of reproducing and distributing copies of Disney’s copyrighted characters and other works widely. It also alleges that some AI-generated images include Google’s Gemini branding, which Disney says could give the impression that the use of its intellectual property is authorized.

Google Responds to the Claims

Google did not directly confirm or deny the allegations but said it would continue discussions with Disney. In a statement, a Google spokesperson said the company has a longstanding business relationship with Disney and uses publicly available data from the open web to develop its AI systems.

The spokesperson added that Google has implemented copyright-related tools, including Google-extended and YouTube’s Content ID system, which are designed to give publishers and rights holders more control over how their content is used.

Timing Alongside OpenAI Agreement

Disney’s legal action comes on the same day the company announced a separate agreement with OpenAI. Under that deal, Disney will license its characters for use in OpenAI’s Sora video generation platform as part of a three-year agreement valued at $1bn.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.