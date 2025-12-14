Google Expands AI Clothing Try-On Feature With Selfie-Based Avatars

Google has updated its AI-powered virtual clothing try-on feature to allow users to generate a full-body digital avatar using only a selfie, removing the previous requirement to upload a full-body photograph.

How the Updated Try-On Feature Works

Under the update announced on Thursday, users can upload a selfie and select their usual clothing size. Google’s system then uses Nano Banana, part of the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model family, to generate a full-body representation for virtual try-ons. The feature produces several image options, from which users can select one to set as their default try-on photo.

Google said users can still choose to upload a full-body image if they prefer, or select from a set of pre-existing models representing a range of body types.

The updated functionality is launching in the United States.

Integration Across Google Shopping Surfaces

Google introduced its virtual try-on capability in July, enabling shoppers to preview how apparel items might look using listings from the Shopping Graph. The feature is available across Google Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images.

To use the tool, users tap on an apparel product listing and select the “try it on” icon to view the AI-generated visualization.

Related Developments in Google’s Try-On Tools

The update follows continued development of Google’s standalone virtual try-on app, Doppl, which focuses on outfit visualization using AI. Earlier this week, Google added a shoppable discovery feed to Doppl that presents clothing recommendations based on individual style preferences.

The feed includes AI-generated videos of real products and provides direct links to merchants, allowing users to explore and virtually try on items within the app.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.