Airis Eye & Wellness Revolutionizes Eye Care by Merging Science and Wellness

Airis Eye & Wellness Revolutionizes Eye Care with a Holistic Approach

Airis Eye & Wellness, located in Bellevue, Washington, is taking eye care to new heights by merging advanced medical optometry with neuroscience and functional wellness. The clinic was founded by Dr. Joshlene Sandhu in 2022 with the mission to create an eye care practice that prioritizes both the health of the eyes and the overall well-being of the individual. The practice’s unique approach views the eyes not as separate organs but as extensions of the brain and body, crucial parts of a much larger system that affects mental, emotional, and physical health.

In 2024, Dr. Harry Boparai joined Dr. Sandhu, bringing over two decades of experience in medical optometry and wellness, and together they expanded the clinic’s services to offer cutting-edge therapies that are transforming the way patients experience eye care. With a focus on personalized, patient-centered care, Airis Eye & Wellness is redefining what it means to truly “see” in the modern world.

Reinventing Eye Care: A Whole-Person Approach

The vision behind Airis Eye & Wellness is simple but profound: Eye care should not just be about correcting vision; it should be about enhancing overall health and vitality. Most traditional optometry practices focus solely on vision correction, but at Airis, the team integrates medical optometry, functional medicine, and advanced technologies to treat the body and mind holistically.

Dr. Sandhu founded Airis with the belief that eye care could be more than just a clinical experience, it could be a chance to slow down, recalibrate, and restore balance. “I wanted to create a place where patients could feel cared for, not rushed, where medicine meets mindfulness,” she says. This philosophy has led to the creation of a modern, restorative environment that feels more like a wellness studio than a typical medical office.

The Founders’ Journey: From Vision to Full-Spectrum Wellness

Airis Eye & Wellness began as a specialized space for advanced eye care, but as Dr. Sandhu’s vision evolved, so did the practice. The clinic quickly became a destination for individuals who wanted to optimize their health through the eyes, not just treat symptoms. In March 2024, Dr. Boparai joined, further enhancing Airis’ offerings and expanding the practice’s reach to encompass the entire body’s health, from vision to cognitive function and emotional wellness.

Together, they introduced revolutionary treatments like ExoMind Neuromodulation, EMFACE, and EXION, making Airis one of the first practices in the Pacific Northwest to merge eye care with cutting-edge technologies from neuroscience and facial aesthetics.

Their work has garnered attention not only from patients but also from industry leaders who recognize Airis as part of a growing movement that is transforming the future of wellness-based eye care.

Technology Meets Regeneration: Advanced Therapies at Airis

At Airis Eye & Wellness, innovation drives care. The clinic is a leader in offering groundbreaking therapies that combine the latest in medical science with regenerative practices. Some of the most innovative technologies now available at Airis include:

ExoMind Neuromodulation : A revolutionary treatment that strengthens communication between the eyes and brain to improve focus, balance, and calm.

: A revolutionary treatment that strengthens communication between the eyes and brain to improve focus, balance, and calm. FDA-approved Lumenis IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) : A clinically proven therapy for treating chronic dry eye and meibomian gland dysfunction by targeting inflammation and improving tear production.

: A clinically proven therapy for treating chronic dry eye and meibomian gland dysfunction by targeting inflammation and improving tear production. PRP Eyedrops : Created on-site from a patient’s own blood, PRP eyedrops use natural growth factors to heal and regenerate the cornea, making them particularly beneficial for patients with severe dry eye or ocular surface disease.

: Created on-site from a patient’s own blood, PRP eyedrops use natural growth factors to heal and regenerate the cornea, making them particularly beneficial for patients with severe dry eye or ocular surface disease. EMFACE and EXION: Aesthetic treatments designed to rejuvenate facial tissues and improve circulation around the eyes.

As Dr. Boparai states, “From ExoMind neuromodulation to FDA-approved IPL and PRP eyedrops, we’re using the best tools science has to offer, but always in a way that feels personal and intentional.”

The Airis Experience: Wellness Beyond the Visit

What truly sets Airis Eye & Wellness apart is its patient experience. The clinic’s environment is designed to promote healing and reduce stress, with soft lighting, calming sounds, and personalized care. Each patient is encouraged to engage fully in their care, slowing down to ask questions and learn more about how their body and eyes are connected. The experience at Airis isn’t just about receiving treatment, it’s about finding balance, restoring energy, and feeling truly cared for.

Patients often describe their time at Airis as “transformative” and “grounding,” reporting not just better vision but improved focus, energy, and overall well-being. As Dr. Sandhu explains, “Great care should restore you, not just treat you.”

The Broader Message: Vision is More Than Sight

Airis Eye & Wellness believes that true vision care isn’t just about achieving 20/20 sight, it’s about achieving clarity in every aspect of life. The clinic’s approach integrates physical, neurological, and emotional health to help patients see, feel, and perform at their best. This whole-person approach positions Airis as a leader in redefining what eye care can be in the modern age.

“People should read about Airis because we’re changing lives,” says Dr. Boparai. “We’re not just helping people see better; we’re helping them feel better, sleep better, and focus longer. That’s what happens when you stop chasing symptoms and start restoring systems.”

Recognition and Impact

Since its inception, Airis Eye & Wellness has earned recognition for its innovative use of technology and its compassionate, patient-centered approach. The clinic has become a trusted referral center for complex eye conditions and continues to share its expertise with national audiences.

Airis is also becoming known for its educational outreach, with Drs. Sandhu and Boparai regularly lectured on the intersection of eye care, neurology, and aesthetics. Their goal is to inspire others to embrace a more holistic, mindful approach to healthcare.

“We’re not just part of the eye care industry; we’re leading a movement toward wellness-based care,” says Dr. Sandhu.

About Airis Eye & Wellness

Airis Eye & Wellness is an innovative optometry practice based in Bellevue, Washington, that combines medical optometry with neuroscience and functional wellness to improve patients’ overall health. Founded in 2022 by Dr. Joshlene Sandhu and joined in 2024 by Dr. Harry Boparai, the clinic offers advanced treatments such as ExoMind Neuromodulation, PRP Eyedrops, and Lumenis IPL to provide patients with a holistic approach to eye health. With a focus on personalized, compassionate care, Airis is redefining what it means to be seen.

