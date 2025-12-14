Maria Gallucci Announces Release of Memoir Raised in Silence – Bridging Gaps in Communication and Real Estate

Maria Gallucci, an award-winning real estate broker and advocate, has announced the release of her memoir, Raised in Silence. The book offers a compelling, personal look into her life as a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), reflecting on the challenges and strengths that came with growing up in a Deaf household. The memoir also advocates for inclusive communication practices, highlighting their importance not only in personal relationships but also in industries like real estate.

With over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, Gallucci has built a distinguished career. As the founder of Uptown Realty Group and Gallucci Homes, and the creator of ASL Realty, Gallucci has worked tirelessly to bridge gaps in communication, particularly for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and LGBTQ+ communities. But Raised in Silence takes a different approach—it focuses on her personal journey, emphasizing the impact of her upbringing and how those experiences shaped her professional identity and approach to life.

Gallucci’s story begins in a Deaf household, where she grew up serving as an unofficial interpreter for her parents. At just 12 years old, she helped her Deaf parents purchase their first home, an experience that marked the beginning of her lifelong dedication to accessible communication. This moment was pivotal not only in her personal growth but also in her career, which today focuses on creating inclusive and accessible experiences for all, regardless of background or ability.

“I wanted to write Raised in Silence to give a voice to my experience growing up in a Deaf household and to show that communication differences shouldn’t be barriers to success, whether in real estate, relationships, or life,” Gallucci said. “The book is a love letter to the Deaf community that raised me, and I hope it helps others understand the value of inclusive communication.”

Beyond offering an intimate look at her life, Raised in Silence serves as a powerful tool for change. The memoir emphasizes the importance of empathy, understanding, and inclusion, both in personal relationships and professional fields like real estate. Gallucci’s belief in accessible communication is woven throughout her story, showing how it has shaped her values and approach to business. In real estate, where trust, relationships, and clear communication are key, Gallucci advocates for making sure that every client, regardless of their communication style or background, feels heard, respected, and supported.

Throughout her career, Gallucci has been dedicated to offering accessible housing solutions and real estate services to underrepresented communities. Through her platform, ASL Realty, she connects Deaf and Hard of Hearing clients with ASL-fluent REALTORS®. Her work also includes founding ASL @ Compass, an affinity group for ASL-fluent agents, which strengthens the real estate community’s commitment to accessibility.

Gallucci’s advocacy goes beyond her professional work, too. She serves on the board of several organizations, including the Rocky Mountain Deaf School, DOVE (Deaf Overcoming Violence through Empowerment), and the Colorado Association of the Deaf (CAD). These efforts showcase her ongoing commitment to amplifying the voices of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities.

“Real estate is more than just a transaction,” Gallucci explained. “It’s about relationships, trust, and making sure everyone has the opportunity to be heard. That’s why I’m so passionate about bridging the gap between different communities and helping them find the home they deserve.”

While Gallucci’s real estate career is notable, Raised in Silence highlights how her personal experiences shaped her professional journey. The memoir encourages others, especially those in real estate, to embrace diversity and foster clear communication across different backgrounds and abilities. It’s a heartfelt reflection on overcoming communication challenges and turning them into strengths—a message that resonates far beyond the real estate world.

“I wrote this book to inspire others, whether they are CODAs, people with hearing impairments, or anyone navigating communication differences, to embrace those challenges and turn them into strengths,” Gallucci said. “The story is about resilience, overcoming obstacles, and ensuring that we all have the same opportunities to thrive.”

Raised in Silence is not just a memoir; it’s a call to action to break down communication barriers and build more inclusive communities. For those in real estate, as well as in any profession, the book offers invaluable lessons on the power of empathy and the importance of accessible communication in creating meaningful, lasting connections.

About Maria Gallucci

Maria Gallucci is a multi-award-winning real estate broker, author, and advocate, specializing in residential real estate across Colorado and nationwide. As a proud Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Maria has built a distinguished career serving the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and LGBTQ+ communities. She is the founder of Uptown Realty Group, Gallucci Homes, and ASL Realty, a platform dedicated to connecting Deaf and Hard of Hearing clients with ASL-fluent REALTORS®. Maria’s real estate expertise, combined with her advocacy for inclusive communication, has earned her a reputation as one of Colorado’s top REALTORS® and an industry leader in accessibility. Maria’s memoir, Raised in Silence, explores her experiences growing up in a Deaf family and her ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive communication across various industries, including real estate. She is recognized for her efforts to build bridges in communication, providing unparalleled service to her clients and advocating for accessible housing solutions.

