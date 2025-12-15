Indiana Woman Charged After Alleged DoorDash Food Tampering Caught on Camera

A DoorDash delivery in Evansville, Indiana has resulted in felony charges after customers reported vomiting and a burning sensation that investigators say followed an alleged act of food tampering by the delivery driver.

Customers Report Illness After DoorDash Order

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies were contacted on December 7 by a man who reported that he and his wife became ill after eating fast food ordered through DoorDash. According to the report, both experienced vomiting and a burning sensation in their mouths, noses, throats, and stomachs shortly after consuming the food.

Doorbell Camera Footage Raises Suspicions

The man later told NBC News that he noticed a red substance sprayed on the outside of the delivery bag, which led him to review footage from the couple’s doorbell camera. The sheriff’s department said the video shows the delivery driver dropping off the food, taking a photo of the order, and then appearing to spray a substance toward the food from a small aerosol can attached to her keychain.

Investigators Identify the Delivery Driver

Using DoorDash records, detectives identified the driver as Kourtney Stevenson of Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives said Stevenson told local police during a phone call that she had been working for DoorDash while visiting her father and that she had used pepper spray to spray a spider. The department disputed that explanation, stating that the overnight low at the time was 35 degrees Fahrenheit and that outdoor spiders in Indiana would not be active or capable of crawling on exposed surfaces.

Arrest Warrant and Extradition

The sheriff’s office said Stevenson later declined to come in for an interview. Detectives then obtained a warrant for her arrest on charges of battery resulting in a moderate injury and consumer product tampering. Authorities said she is currently awaiting extradition to Indiana.

DoorDash Responds to the Incident

DoorDash confirmed that Stevenson is no longer allowed to work on the platform. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson said the company has zero tolerance for the behavior described by investigators, that the driver’s access to the platform has been permanently removed, and that the company is supporting law enforcement with the investigation.

Featured image credits: Hueydsgoodies

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.