Former Rockstar North Staff Allege Union-Busting After Mass Dismissals

Former employees at Rockstar North have alleged that dozens of staff were dismissed after attempting to unionise, an accusation the company denies, saying the terminations were due to breaches of confidentiality involving public discussions of game-related information.

Dismissals and Allegations

Former staff told the BBC that 31 employees were dismissed in October in what they described as a “devastating” mass sacking. Rockstar North said the employees were terminated for “gross misconduct.” Most of those dismissed were based at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters.

Former workers claim they were penalised for discussing working conditions in a private online forum. Rockstar North said it acted after staff shared confidential information, including specific features from upcoming and unannounced games, in a public forum, and rejected claims that the dismissals were linked to union activity.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain described the dismissals as a “ruthless act of union-busting.”

Worker Accounts From Edinburgh

BBC Scotland News spoke with three dismissed employees from the Edinburgh office. Jordan Garland, a former senior production co-ordinator, said staff interest in unionising came from a desire to improve working conditions.

He said discussions among staff focused on policies and workplace conditions rather than projects. Garland said he believed he was the first employee dismissed on the morning of October 30 and described the period following the dismissals as difficult. He added that the scale of the sackings had strengthened ties among affected workers.

Designer Jamie Trimmer said he had worked at Rockstar North for 18 years before being dismissed and believed he was the longest-serving employee among those fired. He said the loss of his job left him uncertain about his next steps and said the scale of the dismissals reinforced his view on the need for unions.

Production co-ordinator Sarah Blackburn said public and political support had helped her cope with the situation, describing expressions of solidarity from other union members and workers in different industries as significant.

Legal Action and Political Response

The dismissed workers are seeking to take Rockstar North to an employment tribunal, though they may have to wait up to a year for a hearing. They are also awaiting a decision on whether they qualify for an intermediate relief hearing, which could result in reinstatement or continued pay.

The issue was raised during Prime Minister’s Questions last week by MP Chris Murray. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the situation was “deeply concerning” and said the government would look into it, adding that workers have the right to join trade unions and should not face unfair consequences for doing so.

Rockstar North’s Position

In a statement to BBC Scotland News, Rockstar North said it took action against a small group of individuals in the UK and internationally who distributed and discussed confidential information in a public forum, in breach of company policy and legal obligations. The company said claims linking the dismissals to union membership or activities were false.

Rockstar North is one of the UK’s largest game developers. Its next major release, Grand Theft Auto 6, is scheduled for May 2026 and is expected to be one of the highest-selling video games to date. Information related to game development is tightly controlled across the industry, with employees commonly bound by agreements restricting the sharing of confidential material.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.