Carrie’s Pilates Franchise Division Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its 6th Location In Las Colinas, Texas

After the tremendous response to Carrie’s Pilates Trinity Groves and Carrie’s Pilates West Plano, the Carrie’s team proudly announces the grand opening of its newest pilates franchise studio, Carrie’s Pilates Las Colinas, in the heart of Las Colinas, Irving, Texas. This highly anticipated expansion brings the celebrity-approved Pilates-based workout from Los Angeles to the greater Dallas area once again, and the excitement is already in full swing.

MORE THAN PILATES… AN EXPERIENCE

Carrie’s Pilates is not a typical Pilates studio. It is a full-body fitness experience that blends Pilates, cardio, and strength training with world-class trainers and a supportive, high-energy community. Created by model and fitness visionary Carrie Minter Ebers in West Hollywood in 2013, the brand has grown rapidly since launching its Franchise Division in 2023. Today, Carrie’s Pilates locations span West Hollywood, CA; Orange County, CA; Toronto, ON; Trinity Groves, TX; West Plano, TX; and now Las Colinas, TX.

The signature of the workout is Carrie’s Transformer, a patent-pending, state-of-the-art reformer engineered to amplify strength, endurance, muscle definition, and overall fitness. High-intensity, low impact, results-driven sessions led by expert trainers guarantee a workout that challenges the body, clears the mind, and builds confidence.

OWNERS SHARE THEIR JOURNEY

“As avid fitness fans, we’ve done it all, cycling, boot camps, boxing, but nothing pushed us the way reformer Pilates did,” says co-owner Josh Qualley.

“The first class we took at Carrie’s in West Hollywood was love at first sweat,” adds co-owner Cody Carlsen. “Dallas embraced our Trinity Groves studio with open arms, and expanding was the natural next step. Las Colinas deserves this workout and this community. We’re deeply grateful to Carrie’s Pilates Corporate Franchise Team for helping make this dream happen.”

FEATURES OF CARRIE’S PILATES LAS COLINAS

• A welcoming, inclusive atmosphere for all fitness levels

• Expert trainers offering form-focused hands-on guidance and modifications

• 18 Carrie’s Transformers, our custom patent-pending reformers engineered for maximum results

• Strength-based, high-energy classes designed to improve stamina, posture, total-body conditioning and mental clarity

• Cold eucalyptus towels, sweat towels, vanity area, themed classes, and a friendly front desk team

• The Therapy Room featuring the VacuActivus RollStar Lymphatic Massage System, designed to improve circulation, support muscle recovery, and reduce inflammation

“We owe it all to Carrie Minter Ebers, a true Texan with an empowering vision,” says Cody.

A HOMECOMING FOR THE FOUNDER

“I’m beyond thrilled to expand Carrie’s Pilates back home in Texas,” says founder and co-owner Carrie Minter Ebers. “Texas has an energy that aligns perfectly with our mission. As a Mesquite native, nothing makes me happier than sharing this powerful workout with the community that helped shape me. The Carrie’s Method transforms your body, but it also supports mental clarity, resilience, and confidence. That’s what keeps people coming back.”

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Carrie’s Pilates Las Colinas invites locals to experience the workout everyone is talking about. At Carrie’s, it’s “More Than Pilates”, it’s community, empowerment, strength, and feeling your absolute best.

Carrie’s Pilates Las Colinas is located at 5910 N. Macarthur Blvd – Suite 122, Irving, Texas 75039. To get started or book a class, visit Carrie’s Pilates Las Colinas , call (972) 589-3861 or email info@carriespilateslascolinas.com.

THE MOMENTUM CONTINUES

Carrie’s Pilates is officially expanding again. The next studio is already underway and will debut Carrie’s Pilates Houston Heights in Spring 2026 in Houston Heights, Houston, TX. This vibrant neighborhood is the perfect match for the Carrie’s community, and the team can’t wait to introduce the Carrie’s Method to a whole new city of fitness lovers. Houston… get ready to feel stronger, more confident, and fully transformed. The movement is coming to you next.

For more information about Carrie’s Pilates Las Colinas, use the contact details below: