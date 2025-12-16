DEV.co Launches Enterprise AI Development Services for Regulated and High-Growth Industries

DEV, a global software development services firm specializing in complex, enterprise-grade systems, today announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Development Services, designed to help regulated and high-growth organizations move beyond AI experimentation and deploy production-ready artificial intelligence solutions at scale.

As demand for AI adoption accelerates, many organizations—particularly those operating in regulated industries—are finding that off-the-shelf AI tools and generic development approaches fall short when it comes to security, compliance, performance, and long-term maintainability. DEV.co’s new AI services are purpose-built to address those challenges by delivering custom AI systems that integrate directly into existing infrastructure while meeting strict governance and regulatory requirements.

“Most companies don’t have an AI problem—they have an execution problem,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DEV.co. “AI is no longer a novelty or a side project. It’s becoming core infrastructure. Our focus is on building AI systems that are reliable, auditable, and secure enough to operate inside real businesses, especially in environments where mistakes, data leakage, or compliance failures simply aren’t an option.”

DEV.co’s Enterprise AI Development Services span the full lifecycle of AI implementation, including strategy and feasibility analysis, custom model development, private and hybrid AI architectures, secure data pipelines, system integration, and deployment support. The offering is designed to help organizations transition from proof-of-concept initiatives to fully operational AI systems that deliver measurable business value.

From a market perspective, DEV.co is seeing strong demand from mid-market and enterprise buyers who are increasingly cautious about deploying AI without clear guardrails.

“Enterprise buyers are far more educated about AI today than they were even a year ago,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of DEV.co. “They understand the upside, but they’re also acutely aware of the risks. What they’re asking for is AI that works within their existing compliance, security, and operational frameworks. This offering exists because the market is demanding production-grade AI—not demos, not experiments.”

The new services are tailored for industries where data sensitivity, regulatory oversight, and system reliability are critical, including financial services, healthcare, legal and professional services, SaaS platforms, and other data-intensive businesses operating at scale.

DEV.co’s approach emphasizes collaboration with internal legal, compliance, and IT stakeholders to ensure AI systems are not only technically sound but also aligned with organizational risk profiles and regulatory obligations.

“Our positioning is very intentional,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of DEV.co. “We’re not selling hype, and we’re not selling shortcuts. DEV.co is for organizations that take AI seriously and understand that success depends on architecture, governance, and execution. That message resonates strongly with regulated and high-growth companies that need AI to be dependable, not flashy.”

The Enterprise AI Development Services are available immediately. Organizations interested in learning more can schedule a consultation to assess feasibility, architecture, and deployment options.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a global software development company specializing in enterprise-grade, scalable, and secure technology solutions. The company partners with organizations to design, build, and deploy complex systems across web, mobile, and emerging technologies, with a focus on reliability, performance, and long-term maintainability.