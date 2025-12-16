Techno Science Design and Engineering Announces Call to Action Campaign

Techno-Science Design & Engineering Launches Global Call to Action Campaign

Techno-Science Design & Engineering, under the leadership of Managing Director and Engineer Scientist Mr. Tey Chee Lin Jason, has launched a crucial Call to Action campaign to address pressing global health, safety, and environmental challenges. With a strong presence in the U.S.A and Singapore, the consultancy, founded in 2016, focuses on public health and safety issues like COVID-19 and Monkey Pox (Mpox), promoting the adoption of advanced wireless communication technologies. The initiative also combats climate change, offering innovative solutions that prioritize vigilance and preparedness, while aligning with sustainable development goals to create a safer, more resilient world.

A Vision for a Healthier Future

Techno-Science Design & Engineering’s dedication to public health and safety is evident in her focus on providing cutting-edge technologies to combat infectious diseases, the adoption of high technology wireless communications products, systems and equipment and the contribution towards global warming mitigation. Since her inception, Techno-Science Design & Engineering has been a key player in supporting efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic through the introduction of technology that enhances communication, environmental sustainability and health solutions.

Techno-Science Design & Engineering’s flagship product, “Technology Adoption Using The Six Sigma Technique”, has garnered attention for enhancing the adoption of compliant wireless communication technologies. Patent-pending, it is a part of the business development consultancy’s broader initiative to provide advanced, environmentally conscious technology solutions for global challenges.

Empowering Communities with Techno-Science Solutions

Techno-Science Design & Engineering’s recent initiative, the “Vesak Day to Deepavali Facebook Campaign”, uses digital platforms to promote high-tech wireless communication products and support public health solutions, particularly in response to the COVID-19 and Mpox crises. The campaign emphasizes the importance of public participation in health and safety through compliant technology. In addition, the consultancy actively raises awareness about climate change, promoting environmentally friendly technologies that protect the planet and create a healthier environment for future generations.

By purchasing Techno-Science Design & Engineering’s range of innovative products and services, the public not only supports global health, safety and climate change solutions but also plays a direct role in the creation of jobs, saving lives, and improving livelihoods.

A Call for Collaboration

Techno-Science Design & Engineering is seeking collaboration, sponsorship, and funding support to further expand the reach of their initiatives. The consultancy invites stakeholders to join their global mission by purchasing products like the Techno-Science Design & Engineering Call to Action Jacket and Pins, which symbolize collective efforts to promote health, safety, sustainability, and community resilience. The “Vesak Day to Deepavali Facebook Campaign” which took place from May 12 to October 24, 2025 was part of their Global 2025 Call to Action. During this campaign, the Call to Action Campaign Perpetual Pins were available at a 50% discount during the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6, 2025. This initiative offered individuals and organizations an opportunity to actively engage in global solutions for health, safety, and climate change while supporting Techno-Science Design & Engineering’s mission of creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world, one that is constantly ready and prepared.

Recognitions

Techno-Science Design & Engineering has recently been honored with multiple prestigious accolades for her outstanding contributions to technology, health, and sustainability. The company was recognized as the Best in Technology, Global Health, and Sustainability in Singapore of 2025 by Best of Best Review, acknowledging her groundbreaking work in advancing these sectors, particularly in addressing global challenges such as health crises and climate change. Additionally, Techno-Science Design & Engineering was awarded the title of Best Global Leader in Global Health, Emergency Response, Technology & Sustainability in the U.S.A for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. These recognitions highlight the consultancy’s exceptional leadership and innovative efforts under the guidance of Managing Director Mr. Tey Chee Lin Jason, who continues to steer the business development consultancy at the forefront of global health and technology, making a significant impact on communities worldwide.

About Techno-Science Design & Engineering

Founded in 2016, Techno-Science Design & Engineering is a global business development consultancy based in Singapore, with a global presence and a focus in the United State of America. Specializing in technologies and solutions for public health, safety, environmental sustainability, and digital transformation, the company is committed to advancing humanity. Through innovative products and services, Techno-Science Design & Engineering actively supports efforts to address global health crises, safety issues, and climate change.

For more information about Techno-Science Design & Engineering’s products and services or to learn more about the Techno-Science Design & Engineering Global 2025 Call to Action Campaign, please visit their websites .













