Snapchat Rolls Out 2025 Recap as Usage Data Shows Growth in Calls and Chats

Snapchat said on Monday that it has begun rolling out its end-of-year 2025 Recap to users, offering a personalized video summary of how they used the app across Snaps, Stories, and Chats over the past year.

How Users Can Access the 2025 Recap

The company said the Recap is available through the app’s “Memories” section. Users will see a card labeled “Your 2025 Snap Recap,” which opens a short video highlighting moments and interactions from the year.

Snapchat described the feature as a look back at how users connected and expressed themselves throughout 2025.

Part of a Broader Year-End Trend

The launch follows similar year-end recap features released by other digital platforms. Companies including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Duolingo have also published annual summaries that reflect user activity over the past year.

Call and Voice Message Usage Increased

Alongside the rollout, Snapchat released data outlining how users engaged with the platform in 2025. The company said users spent an average of nearly 1.7 billion minutes per day on phone calls, an increase of almost 30% compared with last year.

In the United States, Snapchat users sent more than five billion voice notes during the year, representing close to a 10% increase year over year.

Continued Growth in Group Chats

Group messaging remained a key feature on the platform. Snapchat said the number of people sending messages to group chats rose by more than 5% in 2025. Some users sent more than 8,880 messages to their most active group chat over the year, according to the company.

Increased Use of Reactions and Stickers

Snapchat said the use of Chat Reactions grew by 44% in 2025, with the heart emoji ranking as the most frequently used reaction. The company also said three million additional users used stickers to communicate during the year.

Recap Launch Amid Storage Plan Backlash

The release of the 2025 Recap comes as Snapchat faces criticism over changes to its storage policies. In September, the company announced that free access to Memories will be capped at 5GB starting next year.

Under the new system, users whose stored content exceeds that limit will need to subscribe to a Memories Storage plan. The introductory plan offers up to 100GB for $1.99 per month. Snapchat+ subscribers will receive up to 250GB as part of a $3.99 monthly subscription, while Snapchat Platinum users will receive up to 5TB for $15.99 per month.

Some users have criticized the changes and called for a boycott in response to the planned charges.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

