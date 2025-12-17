DMR News

SurviveX First Aid Kits Now FSA and HSA Eligible for Year-End Medical Spending

Dec 17, 2025

As the year-end approaches, many Americans review unused Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) balances. SurviveX, a provider of structured first aid solutions, has confirmed its kits meet eligibility requirements for these accounts on Amazon.

The FSA/HSA designation allows account holders to allocate remaining pre-tax funds toward first aid kits that are designed for practical use beyond basic retail options. SurviveX kits are intended to support household, travel, and vehicle preparedness, offering medical-grade tools and comprehensive supplies suitable for minor injuries, burns, sprains, and other emergency scenarios.

Key features of SurviveX First Aid Kits include:

  • Medical-Grade Tools: Trauma shears, CPR masks, and precision tweezers
  • Comprehensive Supply: Items to address cuts, burns, sprains, and wound stabilization
  • Organized Storage: Water-resistant, compartmentalized cases for efficient access during emergencies

Janco B., co-founder of SurviveX, said, “Our goal is to provide households with structured and reliable first aid kits that support everyday and emergency preparedness. FSA and HSA eligibility allows consumers to make the most of their pre-tax funds while equipping their homes and vehicles with medically sound supplies.”

The SurviveX First Aid Kits are currently listed as FSA/HSA-eligible on Amazon, giving account holders the opportunity to use qualifying funds for comprehensive first aid products as part of year-end planning.

Upgrade your family’s safety today: https://www.amazon.com/survivex

