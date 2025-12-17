New Broadband Marketplace Launches to Help Kiwis Find Better Value Amid Cost of Living Crisis

The www.broadband.co.nz platform gives Kiwis a new way to shop and connect with a wide range of internet providers, helping households find the right plan for their budget.

With New Zealand households facing mounting cost-of-living pressures, a new independent online marketplace has launched today. The platform, www.broadband.co.nz, is a free one-stop-shop for Kiwis to discover, shop, and connect with a wide range of internet providers, making it simple to find a plan that delivers the right speed and value.

“In this economic climate, every dollar counts. Kiwis are looking hard at their monthly expenses, and the internet is a major one,” said Jimmy Ichane, Co-founder of Broadband.co.nz. “The trouble is that the market is confusing. People often don’t know what options or technology are available at their address, or what a fair price even looks like. We built a marketplace to fix that.”

The Broadband.co.nz marketplace is designed to showcase the full range of options available to a specific address, empowering the consumer to find the perfect fit. “This is about transparency and choice,” said Ichane. “Our goal is to bring all providers, from the big names to exciting new challenger brands, onto one easy-to-navigate platform. It’s not just about finding the cheapest plan. It’s about finding the right plan. For example, many Kiwis could get a much faster, more reliable fibre connection for the same price they’re currently paying for old copper wiring.”

The platform is also built to support the provider side of the ecosystem, creating a more dynamic and competitive market. “We are inviting all New Zealand internet providers to join the marketplace,” continued Ichane. “This platform is built for the entire industry. For providers, it’s a new channel to connect with high-intent customers who are actively shopping. For consumers, it means more competition and a truer-to-life view of the market, which leads to better outcomes for everyone.”

The platform at www.broadband.co.nz allows New Zealanders to enter their address and instantly shop the market. Users can explore plans and filter their options by:

Price and Budget

Technology (Fibre, 5G, Wireless, etc.)

Provider

Speed Tiers

Contract Length (including flexible no-contract plans)

“We want to make switching simple, not stressful,” added Ichane. “By shopping the market, households can be confident they aren’t overpaying and that they have the best value connection available. It’s a five-minute check that could save hundreds of dollars a year.”

About Broadband.co.nz

Broadband NZ is New Zealand’s new, independent online marketplace for broadband. Our mission is to simplify the process of finding and connecting to the right internet plan. By providing a transparent, one-stop-shop for consumers and a high-quality platform for providers, we empower Kiwis to discover the best value and technology for their household needs.

Founded in 2025, Broadband.co.nz was created from a simple idea: Kiwis deserve a clearer, simpler way to shop for essential services. The service is 100% free to use for all New Zealanders.

