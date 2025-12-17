Coach x GlassesUSA Debut Exclusive Trend-Forward Milky Pink Frames

Fusion-fashion design based on data: Coach Teams Up with GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com , a leading online eyewear retailer, has teamed up with Coach, the luxury fashion brand, to debut an exclusive frame for 2026. The collaboration introduces a limited-edition pair of Milky Pink cat-eye frames , blending Coach’s signature style with GlassesUSA.com’s commitment to quality and innovation.

The Milky Pink frame is designed for the fashion-forward seeking a unique statement piece. Both the shape and color embrace the spirit of Fusion Fashion, blending Coach’s iconic details with a trend-forward silhouette and hue, inspired by GlassesUSA.com’s keen trend insights. Handpicked together with the Coach team, this frame is available exclusively on GlassesUSA.com.

Trending milky hue with a butterfly twist

The exclusive design features a soft Milky Pink hue, identified through GlassesUSA.com’s trend data as a standout color for 2026, paired with a silhouette that artfully merges a timeless cat-eye with a subtle butterfly influence. Delicate, shimmering accents along the temples and Coach’s signature C motif add a touch of jewelry-inspired elegance, details set to define Coach’s accessory collections in the coming year.

“Coach holds a powerful appeal among younger, fashion-forward consumers, and the data made their direction a natural fit,” said Mor Margalit, Director of Brand Merchandising at GlassesUSA.com. “Pink tones ranked among the highest in engagement across our audience, cat-eye silhouettes remained top performers, and shiny, jewelry-like details continued to rise in demand. Bringing these signals together with Coach’s design language allowed us to select a frame that feels both trend-right for 2026 and unmistakably Coach.”

“Our collaboration with Coach reflects our commitment to our customers- bringing them the styles, quality, and exclusivity they expect from GlassesUSA.com”, said Or Zinger, VP of Brand Marketing at GlassesUSA.com. “We constantly look for new ways to deliver the most trending designs we know they’ll love, as part of our promise to remain the number one destination for designer eyewear online. And this is just the beginning. In 2026, you’ll see even more exciting collaborations and exclusive drops like this one, so stay tuned!.”

Exclusive Limited-Edition Release

The Milky Pink Coach glasses are offered in a limited edition, with only a select number available in the U.S and Canada. This exclusive release presents a rare opportunity for style lovers to own a truly unique statement piece that blends timeless elegance with forward-thinking fashion. To celebrate the launch, these coveted frames will be available at a special introductory price.

Designed to suit every lifestyle, the frames can be customized with prescription lenses, sunglasses lenses, or blue light protection, ensuring they meet the needs of every wearer. Given their exclusivity and high demand, customers are encouraged to act quickly before this limited run sells out.

About GlassesUSA.com

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com , a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group , has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Coach, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer’s needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com

