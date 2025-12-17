George Osborne Joins OpenAI to Lead Government-Focused AI Programme

Former UK chancellor George Osborne is joining OpenAI, where he will lead the company’s OpenAI for Countries programme, an initiative aimed at helping governments develop artificial intelligence capacity and public-sector use.

Role and Scope of the Programme

Osborne will take up the London-based role overseeing OpenAI for Countries, which works with governments to support AI infrastructure, expand AI literacy, and apply AI tools to public services. OpenAI said the programme is designed to help ensure that global AI systems are built in line with democratic values.

Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer, said the programme has already engaged with more than 50 countries. He said Osborne will focus on expanding existing partnerships and developing new ones with governments.

OpenAI’s Rationale

In a LinkedIn post, Lehane said Osborne’s appointment reflects a shared view that AI is becoming critical infrastructure and that decisions made now about how it is developed and governed will shape economic and geopolitical outcomes in the years ahead.

Lehane said Osborne’s work will involve helping governments strengthen AI infrastructure and supporting the use of AI in improving public services.

Osborne’s Comments on the Appointment

Announcing the role on X, Osborne said it was a privilege to join OpenAI. He said he decided to take the position after asking himself which company he believed was the most promising at present, concluding that OpenAI stood out.

Hi, some personal news – I’m changing job. I recently asked myself the question: what’s the most exciting and promising company in the world right now? The answer I believe is OpenAI. So it’s a privilege to be going to work for OpenAI as managing director and head of OpenAI for… — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) December 16, 2025

Osborne said he joined the firm after discussions with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and chief operating officer Brad Lightcap. He described them as leaders who care deeply about developing artificial intelligence responsibly and ensuring its benefits are widely shared.

He said the OpenAI for Countries initiative aims to help societies around the world take part in the opportunities created by AI.

Career Background and Departures

Osborne said he is leaving his role at investment bank Evercore, describing the decision as difficult. He is also chair of the British Museum and previously served as editor of the Evening Standard newspaper between 2017 and 2020.

His appointment to OpenAI was first reported by the Financial Times.

Political and Market Context

The announcement comes after reports that negotiations between the UK and US over a broader technology deal, which included increased cooperation on AI, have stalled. Downing Street said discussions with the US government remain ongoing.

The proposed deal, announced in September, included £31 billion in planned investment from technology companies such as Nvidia and Google. Reports cited broader disagreements between the two governments as a factor slowing progress.

Osborne’s move also comes amid strong investment in the AI sector and rising concerns about market risk. Earlier this month, the Bank of England warned of a potential sharp correction in the valuations of major technology firms, saying AI-related growth could be driven by trillions of dollars in debt over the next five years.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.