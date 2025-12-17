Google Tests Gemini-Powered Email Assistant CC Through Labs Experiment

Google has launched an experimental email-based AI assistant called CC, aiming to help users manage daily tasks and information by delivering automated briefings directly to their inbox.

Daily Briefings From Google Accounts

CC is part of a Google Labs experiment and is powered by Google’s Gemini model. The assistant connects to a user’s Google services, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, to generate a daily email titled “Your Day Ahead.”

The email summarizes upcoming calendar events, highlights tasks, and surfaces key updates pulled from the connected accounts, giving users an overview of their day in a single message.

Email-Based Interaction and Custom Requests

Users can also interact with CC by replying to the daily brief or emailing the assistant directly. Google said CC can handle requests such as adding items to a to-do list, saving notes, learning user preferences, and searching for information across connected services.

The assistant is designed to work asynchronously through email rather than requiring users to open a separate app or interface.

Availability and Account Limitations

At launch, CC is available only to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States and Canada who are 18 years or older. Google said the experiment currently supports only consumer Google accounts and is not available for Google Workspace users.

Part of a Broader AI Assistant Trend

Google’s experiment enters a space where several companies are testing AI-driven daily briefs and assistants. Sequoia-backed Mindy began as an email assistant before shifting focus to creators and marketers.

Other tools, such as meeting notetakers Read AI and Fireflies, also send daily summaries, though they typically lack direct access to a user’s email and Drive data. Huxe, an audio app created by former Google NotebookLM developers, delivers a daily podcast-style brief using information from email, calendars, and selected news sources.

Google said CC is an early experiment, reflecting continued exploration of how AI assistants can integrate into everyday productivity workflows.

Featured image credits: Google

