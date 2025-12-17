Jetpac Launches “No More Roaming Bill Shock” Amid Rising Reports of Unexpected Roaming Charges

Jetpac, the global travel connectivity platform, has launched a new consumer education campaign titled “No More Roaming Bill Shock.” The initiative is designed to help international travellers understand how roaming charges actually work and how to avoid costly surprises during the peak holiday travel season.

As part of this campaign, Jetpac has launched a creator-led Vox Pop interview series that will be filmed across major travel hubs next week, including locations such as New York City, the United Kingdom, Sydney, and Hawaii. These interviews will capture travellers’ assumptions about roaming, international calling, background data usage, and phone behaviour on foreign networks.

The campaign includes a holiday giveaway that rewards travellers who take steps to stay better prepared. Travellers can participate by purchasing any Jetpac pack through the Jetpac app until 31 December. Three winners will each receive a $500 Amazon voucher. Full participation details are available in the app.

Why This Campaign Matters Now



Roaming-related bill shock spikes during the peak holiday travel season, when travellers rely heavily on connectivity for airport navigation, boarding information, payments, and coordination with companions. This problem continues to grow worldwide. In a 2025 survey of more than 1,000 travellers, 82% of Australians said they have either experienced or fear experiencing unexpected roaming charges while travelling overseas. A UK study found that 31% of British travellers had to pay additional roaming charges while abroad, with unexpected costs averaging around £50 per person.

The issue escalates quickly during busy travel seasons. Post Brexit roaming data shows UK travellers could collectively waste more than £350 million in roaming fees over a single peak period, largely due to daily roaming charges and lack of awareness. There are also extreme cases where individual travellers have been billed as high as £6,648 due to unexpected data usage during short trips, illustrating how sharply roaming costs can rise without safeguards.

Many travellers believe switching off mobile data or reducing app usage will protect them. However, background processes, sync activity, and location tracking can still trigger charges unless roaming is disabled correctly through the operator or device settings. These gaps in understanding are further amplified by crowded airport environments where both Wi-Fi and mobile networks often slow down during high traffic periods.

Jetpac’s Vox Pop series will surface these misunderstandings through real traveller reactions and reveal how widespread the problem remains across different destinations.

How Jetpac Supports Safer, More Predictable Travel

The “No More Roaming Bill Shock” initiative aligns with Jetpac’s goal of making connectivity simple and stress-free during holiday travel.

Jetpac offers:

High-speed connectivity across more than 200 destinations

Dual network access for greater stability inside crowded airports and transit hubs

Continued access to essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, and Uber, even when the main data balance runs out

In-app calling across more than 50 countries, so travellers avoid unpredictable international call rates

Airport lounge access that helps travellers manage long delays and congested terminals

These features help travellers maintain control during the most stressful moments of international travel.

“Every year, travellers spend far more on roaming than they expect, largely because most people do not understand how their phones behave once they cross a border,” says Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “Surveys show that more than 80% of travellers fear unexpected roaming charges, and many return home to bills they never anticipated. These frustrations are entirely avoidable. With this campaign, we want to break the confusion and give travellers the clarity they deserve. Our mission is simple. No one should return from a trip to an unexpected bill.”

How the Campaign Will Reach Travellers

Vox Pop filming for the campaign is already underway across major travel hubs, including sample locations such as New York City, the United Kingdom, Sydney, and Hawaii.

Jetpac will release the first wave of interviews as part of the campaign’s public education effort.

The travel eSIM encourages travellers to understand how their devices behave across borders and to take simple steps to avoid unnecessary roaming fees. The continued rollout of this campaign aims to improve digital awareness and ensure that travellers move through the holiday period without financial surprises.