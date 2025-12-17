DoorDash Launches Zesty App to Help Users Discover Local Restaurants

DoorDash said it has launched a new AI-powered social app called Zesty, expanding beyond food delivery into local restaurant discovery, with an initial rollout in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York.

AI-Driven Restaurant Discovery

Zesty allows users to sign in using their existing DoorDash accounts and interact with an AI chatbot to receive personalized restaurant recommendations. The chatbot responds to natural language prompts describing what users are looking for, such as a specific neighborhood, atmosphere, or dining context.

DoorDash said the app is designed to reduce the need for users to read multiple reviews, search menus individually, or browse short-form video platforms when deciding where to eat.

Suggested prompts appear within the app, including examples such as finding brunch spots suitable for groups or restaurants with a particular ambiance.

Aggregated Data and Personalization

DoorDash co-founder Andy Fang said in a post on X that Zesty aggregates information from multiple sources, including DoorDash, Google Maps, and TikTok, to curate recommendations from across the web.

Today, we’re excited to launch Zesty, a new food discovery app to help you find the best local places.



Powered by AI to help you search how you want and ask questions like a concierge; and aggregating info across DoorDash, Google Maps, TikTok, etc. to curate the best suggestions… pic.twitter.com/q2MB6UCKSH — Andy Fang (@andyfang) December 16, 2025

The app also adapts to user preferences over time, learning what users like and dislike based on their interactions. Users can save recommendations they are interested in and share them with others.

Social Features Built Into the App

Zesty includes social networking features that allow users to post photos and comments about restaurants they have visited, explore content shared by others, and follow other users.

DoorDash said the social element is intended to support discovery through shared experiences and recommendations rather than relying solely on traditional ratings.

Company Positioning and Pilot Phase

A DoorDash spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that Zesty is currently being piloted and said the company is seeking feedback from early users to guide further development. The spokesperson said the app is intended to help people discover nearby restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and other local venues through personalized search and social sharing.

Bloomberg first reported the launch of the app.

Broader Expansion Beyond Delivery

The launch of Zesty is DoorDash’s latest move to expand beyond delivery services. Earlier this year, the company introduced features that allow customers to make reservations for in-person dining and earn rewards for in-store purchases.

Featured image credits: Public Domain Pictures

