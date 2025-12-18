The Dappled Wood, a Black-owned and woman-owned jewelry studio based in Baltimore, is emerging as a leader in one of the key accessory trends projected for 2026. The brand’s sculptural Flora earrings reflect the rising interest in modern florals, emotional bloom palettes, and color theory-driven design. These pieces combine organic silhouettes with vibrant palettes to support confidence and expressive personal style.

Founded by artist and former tech professional Brittany Arnett, The Dappled Wood has sold more than 2500 pairs of earrings nationwide. The Flora Collection, shaped by hand with lightweight materials, has become a signature offering as consumers look for accessories that provide visual impact and mood-boosting qualities.

“People are choosing jewelry that helps them feel grounded, confident, or uplifted,” Brittany says. “The Flora designs are created with color theory in mind so wearers can select pieces that match the mood or intention they want to carry into their day.”

Modern Florals Gain Momentum in 2026

Industry forecasts indicate that modern florals will continue to grow across the fashion and accessories categories. The trend centers on bold petal shapes, sculptural silhouettes, and expressive palettes that draw from nature-inspired forms. These qualities reflect the direction consumers are taking as they seek distinctive pieces that feel both contemporary and emotionally supportive.

The Dappled Wood’s Flora earrings align with this shift through their sculptural forms and color theory approach. Jewel-toned Floras offer depth and grounding for the winter season. Pastel Floras support clarity as the year transitions. Bright emotional bloom palettes bring playful energy and align with the continued influence of dopamine dressing.

“Color is a powerful tool,” Brittany explains. “It affects how people feel and how they express themselves. Our Flora earrings bring that intention into a wearable form.”

Organic Shapes and Lightweight Construction

The Flora Collection is known for its combination of organic shapes and lightweight comfort. Each petal is shaped individually, creating a modern floral silhouette that pairs bold visual form with ease of wear. This balance aligns with the growing 2026 preference for statement pieces that remain practical for daily use.

Customers often describe Flora earrings as a simple way to introduce color into winter outfits or to anchor personal style goals for the new year. The designs reflect a broader interest in accessories that support identity, intention, and emotional expression.

A Growing Creative Community

The Dappled Wood continues to build a strong community of collectors throughout Maryland and beyond. Brittany is a regular presence at local markets and creative events, where customers share how Flora earrings have influenced their confidence, styling habits, or personal rituals of intentional adornment.

Her work has been recognized by regional publications, including VoyageBaltimore, which highlighted her perspective as an emerging creative voice in Maryland’s artistic landscape.

The Dappled Wood Wins Best Statement Earrings in Baltimore for 2025

The Dappled Wood has been recognized with the Best Statement Earrings in Baltimore for 2025 award, celebrating its exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and commitment to quality. Known for its lightweight, nature-inspired earrings that boost confidence and enhance personal style, the brand stood out for its unique approach to color theory and emotional design. As a Black-owned, woman-owned business, The Dappled Wood continues to make waves in the jewelry industry by offering statement pieces that are both visually striking and mood-boosting.

Looking Toward 2026

As the brand enters the 2026 season, Brittany plans to expand the Flora Collection with new color stories and nature-influenced palettes. The studio will continue exploring the connection between emotional design, color theory, and expressive identity.

“My goal is to help people feel more like themselves through the pieces they choose,” Brittany says. “Our Flora earrings are designed to support that feeling in every season.”

About The Dappled Wood

The Dappled Wood is a woman of color jewelry brand based in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded by artist Brittany Arnett, the studio specializes in lightweight, nature-inspired statement earrings crafted in small batches using hypoallergenic metals and artist-grade materials. With a focus on color theory, mood-boosting design, and intentional adornment, The Dappled Wood has sold more than 2500 pieces nationwide and continues to grow within the creative community.

