EuroProBasket Brings European Pro Basketball Pathway to the U.S. as Athlete Debuts in EuroCup

EuroProBasket will introduce its Global ID Camps to the U.S. in 2026, opening a new pathway for American players seeking European professional opportunities with a model that has already guided hundreds of athletes into the pro game overseas. The announcement comes as EPB celebrates a milestone: athlete Chloe Chapman’s EuroCup debut after a season away from the game.

Brad Kanis (center left) and Paula Calabria (center right), founders of EuroProBasket, meet with the 70 players of the EuroProBasket 2025 European Summer League.

EuroProBasket (EPB), one of Europe’s leading professional basketball development programs, has officially announced the launch of its Global ID Camps in the United States, with the first camps scheduled for July 2026. The initiative marks EPB’s first U.S.-based system designed specifically to give American athletes a clear pathway into professional European basketball—a model the academy has used to help almost 400 players earn contracts across Europe over the past decade.

“These camps will serve as a professional bridge, giving players the technical knowledge, physical preparation, and real market access needed to transition into European professional basketball,” says Brad Kanis, Founder and CEO of EuroProBasket. Leveraging its strategic alliance with European powerhouse Valencia Basket, EPB continually elevates its training methodology and expands its professional network.

Kanis explains that the decision to launch in 2026 is intentional. “We chose 2026 to allow for meticulous planning and the establishment of strategic partnerships. After over a decade of success, we’re bringing proven European methodologies to the U.S. to show players a different, highly successful path into the global game.”

Unlike traditional exposure camps, the Global ID Camps will operate as professional evaluation and placement platforms. According to Kanis, EPB creates opportunity through three core pillars: exposure and education to the European style of play, full professional preparation both mentally and physically, and direct placement opportunities for qualified athletes.

The U.S. expansion comes at a time when European player development is widely recognized as one of the strongest models in the world, with European-trained athletes now accounting for 71 of the NBA’s 450 players, more than 500 European men and 370 women competing in NCAA Division I, and 27 Europeans in the WNBA – a clear shift in a sport once dominated almost entirely by American players.

“The success of hundreds of our European players is not a trend — it’s the result of a validated development model,” Kanis said. “American basketball is taking notice of what Europe is producing at every level. Our expansion into the U.S. is about giving American players access to the same principles that are producing elite global talent.”

Players attending the inaugural 2026 Global ID Camp can expect a fully professional environment modeled on European preseason standards. “This will not be a traditional showcase,” Kanis said. “Every session will reflect the demands of a European pre-season training camp, with a focus on measurable improvement, professional adaptation, and direct placement.”

Top prospects will also be given the opportunity to continue their development in Valencia, Spain, one of Europe’s most established basketball hubs. “We are uniquely positioned to offer real professional pathways thanks to our international scouting network and partnerships, including our relationship with Valencia Basket,” Kanis said.

That professional pathway is already being proven at the highest levels – and a recent signing at one of Europe’s top professional competitions now brings that impact into sharp focus.

A EuroCup Debut That Brings EPB’s Development Model to Life

The announcement of the U.S. expansion arrives alongside another milestone that underlines the strength of EPB’s development model: the recent professional signing of Chloe Chapman, a 24-year-old U.S. guard from Mitchellville, Maryland, who last week made her EuroCup debut with a top-tier team in Kosovo after being sidelined for an entire season.

Chapman credited EPB’s European-style training for her successful return. “Training efficiently and learning the European style of play furthered my knowledge of the game,” she said. “Learning that it is team basketball fit perfectly into my style of play.”

Reflecting on her comeback journey, Chapman emphasized the importance of structured development and belief. “If you see it as an opportunity to help further your dreams, and basketball is something you truly love, take the chance on yourself,” she said. “Being around knowledgeable and experienced coaches makes all the difference.”

For Kanis, Chapman’s signing is a powerful validation of EPB’s methodology. “Her success represents exactly what our platform is built for,” he said. “We’ve already helped hundreds of players begin professional careers in Europe. This shows that with the right structure, support, and opportunity, players can overcome even major gaps in their competitive journey.”

As EuroProBasket prepares to bring its European methodology to American soil, the Global ID Camps are the bridge to expanding access to professional basketball pathways on an international scale.

About EuroProBasket

EuroProBasket is an international basketball development academy based in Valencia, Spain, specializing in professional player training, career placement, and European basketball adaptation. With a global coaching staff of former professionals and certified trainers, EPB has helped hundreds of athletes transition into professional basketball across Europe.

To learn more about EuroProBasket and the upcoming Global ID Camps, visit:

https://europrobasket.com