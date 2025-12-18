Napoli Shkolnik Wins Top Settlement in the Annual Report of Class Action Review 2025 for Excellence in Mass Tort Litigation

Napoli Shkolnik is honored to announce that it has received the Top Settlement in Class Action Review award from Law.com, as it successfully recognizes its outstanding performance in mass tort and class action litigation.

This award solidifies Napoli Shkolnik’s position as a national leader in the legal industry by reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence, accountability, and innovative legal strategies.

In reviewing the year’s class actions, Law.com quoted Paul Napoli, a senior partner at Napoli Shkolnik, who spearheaded many multi-district litigations on behalf of the company. The report notes that while the total value of class action and mass tort compromises saw a slight decline in 2024, the figures remained above $40 billion for the third consecutive year, demonstrating the continued importance of this legal sector.

Law.com’s coverage also quoted Paul Napoli, who provided insight into the current state of class action litigation, as highlighted in the Duane Morris Class Action Review 2025.

The recognition comes as part of Law.com’s annual review of notable legal achievements across the United States. The publication specifically referenced Napoli Shkolnik’s work in complex litigation matters, particularly those involving large-scale settlements that provide compensation to affected individuals and communities. The firm’s role in these cases reflects its established position in handling high-profile class action and mass tort litigation.

The recognition from Law.com represents professional acknowledgments of Napoli Shkolnik’s work in this legal specialty. The firm continues to focus on providing comprehensive legal services to clients facing challenging circumstances, maintaining its commitment to achieving justice through the legal system.

With this acknowledgment, the company continues to expand its legal scope and deliver stable and secure outcomes in complex legal settings.

This professional distinction highlights the expertise of mass tort lawyers Napoli Shkolnik in complex litigation, while the firm’s auto accident insurance claims lawyer team handles individual cases. The achievement represents another milestone in Napoli Shkolnik’s history of legal excellence.

Napoli Shkolnik attributes this success to its client-focused approach, decades of expertise in complex litigation, and its ability to navigate high-stakes cases with precision. The firm’s inclusion in Law.com’s Class Action Review underscores its role in shaping industry standards and achieving resolutions that drive meaningful reform.

Looking ahead, Napoli Shkolnik remains committed to expanding its legal scope, advocating for victims, and setting new benchmarks in the field. The firm’s dedication to social impact and justice continues to inspire its work, as highlighted by Marie Napoli, Partner: “The ability to help a client, often at a time when they need it most and have nowhere else to turn, is ultimately rewarding.”

The firm’s inclusion in the Class Action Review 2025 is a business milestone formed through decades of client-focused legal strategy.

