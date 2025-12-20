PatientGain Launches New Single Point of Contact App for Medical & Dental Practices

Today, PatientGain, a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions and marketing, proudly announces the launch of its new Single Point of Contact (SPOC) App, designed specifically to help medical & dental practices increase new patients acquisitions, enhance administrative efficiency, and improve overall care delivery.

The SPOC app offers medical & dental practices a cutting-edge HIPAA-compliant platform that consolidates all inbound patient interactions – phone calls, text messages, appointment requests, billing inquiries, insurance inquiries, cash-pay payments and intake forms – into one seamless leads funnel application. By centralizing these services in a user-friendly mobile and desktop application, the SPOC App eliminates the complexities of managing multiple communication channels, reducing lead leakage and improving new patient acquisitions and patient satisfaction.

Key Features of the SPOC App:

Centralized Intake: A front desk can easily use this app; if staff can use Emails, they can use the SPOC app. So very easy to use.

A front desk can easily use this app; if staff can use Emails, they can use the SPOC app. So very easy to use. Unified Dashboard: A single view shows all incoming requests and ongoing conversations, preventing tasks from falling through the cracks (leads leakage)

A single view shows all incoming requests and ongoing conversations, preventing tasks from falling through the cracks (leads leakage) Logging and Tracking: Puts all inquiries into one dashboard, logging and storing interactions securely, log files are created for practice managers to review all communications. Access control is provided per HIPAA and PHI restrictions.

Puts all inquiries into one dashboard, logging and storing interactions securely, log files are created for practice managers to review all communications. Access control is provided per HIPAA and PHI restrictions. Secure 2-way Texting: The texting option is a practical way to enhance patient communication and increase conversions.

The texting option is a practical way to enhance patient communication and increase conversions. Call Tracking for New Patients: New patient call tracking helps medical practices refine their marketing strategies, improve their customer service, and ultimately convert more calls into appointments.

New patient call tracking helps medical practices refine their marketing strategies, improve their customer service, and ultimately convert more calls into appointments. Efficient Appointment Scheduling: Provides patients with an easy-to-use interface for booking and requesting appointments.

Provides patients with an easy-to-use interface for booking and requesting appointments. Insurance Coverage Inquiries: With clear, easily accessible insurance information, medical practices foster trust and improve patient care while making it easier to manage day-to-day operations, while increasing conversions.

With clear, easily accessible insurance information, medical practices foster trust and improve patient care while making it easier to manage day-to-day operations, while increasing conversions. AI ChatBot: Because the AI chatbot pulls only from the practice’s verified content, it avoids giving outdated or incorrect medical advice and instead provides reliable, practice-approved information – such as hours, services, insurance accepted, or provider details.

Because the AI chatbot pulls only from the practice’s verified content, it avoids giving outdated or incorrect medical advice and instead provides reliable, practice-approved information – such as hours, services, insurance accepted, or provider details. Sending Patient Intake Forms: Automated and single-click to send and receive patient intake forms.

Automated and single-click to send and receive patient intake forms. Patient Consent Management: All patients must give consent for PHI.

All patients must give consent for PHI. Provide a Review: 5-star reviews on Google My Business listings help attract new patients and provide useful insights to enhance patient care and experience.

5-star reviews on Google My Business listings help attract new patients and provide useful insights to enhance patient care and experience. Secure, HIPAA-Compliant: All communication within the app is encrypted and fully compliant with HIPAA privacy standards, ensuring patient data is protected.

All communication within the app is encrypted and fully compliant with HIPAA privacy standards, ensuring patient data is protected. Real-Time dashboards and reports: Medical practitioners and staff members can access and respond to patient inquiries in real time, track statuses, and manage leads from a single marketing leads management dashboard.

The SPOC App is designed to benefit not just multi-location healthcare practices but also smaller, independent practices by improving operational workflows and increasing patient acquisition.

The app is now available for a 6-month trial period. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit https://www.patientgain.com/presentation-for-patient-acquisition .

About PatientGain

PatientGain is a leading provider of innovative digital AI solutions for healthcare providers. With a focus on improving SEO and enhancing the overall healthcare experience, PatientGain develops intuitive, HIPAA-compliant technologies to meet the evolving marketing needs of the medical community. For more information, visit https://www.patientgain.com/single-point-of-conversion-app .