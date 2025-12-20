Vail Kristina Smerlinder Suárez Launches E-store Featuring Mexican Culture Products

Vail Kristina Smerlinder Suárez Expands Rabbit Writer Books with New E-Store

Vail Kristina Smerlinder Suárez, the bilingual teacher and author behind Rabbit Writer Books, is taking a bold step forward by launching an online store featuring a variety of cultural products. The store, which accompanies her six-book series of bilingual rhyming books, offers an array of items that celebrate Mexican and Latin American culture. Customers can now find T-shirts, coffee mugs, water bottles, notebooks, banners, and other items that reflect the rich traditions featured in the books.

The e-store is designed to connect Rabbit Writer fans and anyone who loves Mexican culture with functional and meaningful products. These items, inspired by the themes of Suárez’s books, provide an exciting way to share the beauty of Mexico’s culture, language, and traditions in everyday life. From playful designs to iconic symbols of Mexican heritage, the store offers a perfect opportunity for readers, educators, and families to celebrate their love for language and culture.

A Dream Come True: A Life Dedicated to Storytelling and Culture

Vail Kristina Smerlinder Suárez has dreamed of becoming an author and illustrator since she was a child. Her journey began long before she could even read, with a passion for books and creativity that grew alongside her love for teaching. As a bilingual teacher with over 20 years of experience, Suárez’s passion for language and culture is reflected in her work. She created Rabbit Writer Books as a way to share her knowledge of both Spanish and English in a fun, engaging way that would resonate with young readers.

Her book series features stories focused on Mexican culture, offering bilingual children’s books that highlight everything from delicious tacos to beloved cultural celebrations like Day of the Dead and Christmas. The books are designed not only to teach language but also to introduce children to the rich heritage of Mexico. The launch of the e-store is a natural extension of Suárez’s commitment to sharing the beauty of Mexican traditions with the world, giving fans even more ways to engage with her work.

Rabbit Writer Books: A Series with a Cultural Mission

The Rabbit Writer Books series has already garnered a devoted following. It includes titles like TACOS A to Z de la A a la Z, which follows a hairless Mexican dog and a jaguar on a taco-filled alphabet journey, and The Perez-Fairies, which tells the same story of how they met, but from two different points of view. One version is titled The Perez-Fairies as told by Pedro Pérez, and the other, The Perez-Fairies as told by Fae Fairies. These books use rhyming and vivid illustrations to introduce children to the language and customs of Mexico, making them a valuable resource for bilingual families, classrooms, and homeschoolers.

“The inspiration for these books comes from my deep connection to Mexican culture and my belief that learning a language should be fun, interactive, and culturally enriching,” said Suárez. “Through Rabbit Writer Books, I want children to feel excited about learning both a language and the stories that make up the heart of a culture.”

Suárez’s e-store allows fans and Mexican culture enthusiasts to engage with her mission through beautifully designed items. The collection offers a creative outlet for Suárez and a way for supporters to connect with her work beyond her books.

Celebrating Mexican Traditions Through Products and Books

Along with her six bilingual children’s books, Suárez’s e-store features products inspired by Mexican festivals like Day of the Dead and Christmas. These items, such as notebooks adorned with colorful skulls or festive T-shirts, provide a fun way to share Mexican culture.

The products are designed to be both educational and enjoyable, helping families, teachers, and individuals connect with Mexican traditions. “The e-store extends my goal to make language learning a holistic experience,” Suárez says, emphasizing the importance of understanding culture alongside language.

The store also offers unique, culturally relevant materials for educators and parents wanting to introduce children to Mexican culture.

A Growing Legacy of Bilingual Education and Cultural Awareness

Suárez’s work as a bilingual educator spans over two decades, shaping her vision for Rabbit Writer Books. She emphasizes the importance of not just teaching language but also immersing students in the culture and traditions that bring it to life.

The launch of the e-store supports her mission to make bilingual education fun, accessible, and culturally rich. The store will continue to expand with more products and educational resources, celebrating Mexican and Latin American cultures.

Through Rabbit Writer Books and the e-store, Suárez invites everyone to experience the joy of learning a language while embracing Mexico’s vibrant traditions. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, or culture enthusiast, the e-store offers a unique way to share your passion.

Rabbit Writer Books Receives Prestigious Industry Award

In recognition of her work, Suárez’s Rabbit Writer Books was recently honored as the Best Spanish and English Bilingual Children’s Books in the United States of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights her dedication to fostering bilingual literacy while celebrating cultural diversity.

The award underscores the impact of Suárez’s books, which seamlessly combine educational value with engaging storytelling, making them a standout in the children’s book industry. Through a diverse range of titles and culturally authentic narratives, Rabbit Writer Books continues to lead the way in promoting bilingual education.

About Rabbit Writer Books

Rabbit Writer Books is the creation of Vail Kristina Smerlinder Suárez, a bilingual educator and author who has always dreamed of writing and illustrating books for children. With over 20 years of experience in teaching both English and Spanish, Suárez’s work aims to introduce young readers to the beauty of Mexican culture through fun and educational bilingual rhyming books. The Rabbit Writer Books series includes six titles, each of which focuses on different aspects of Mexican culture, from food to celebrations. The series is available in print, coloring book, and e-book formats, with future plans for audiobooks. The Rabbit Writer Books e-store offers a wide range of products inspired by the series and Mexican traditions, making it easier for fans to incorporate cultural appreciation into their daily lives.

Vail Kristina Smerlinder Suárez: Federally Accredited Tour Guide

Vail is also a federally accredited tour guide in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, showcasing her vast knowledge and credibility in Mexican culture. She manages Taste of San Miguel Food Tours, which offers eight different tours, including the original Downtown Tour, Tacos & Tequilas, and Chocolate & Cobblestones, offering something for everyone!

Suárez has combined her love of teaching and giving tours with the creation of her own child-friendly tour company, Turisteando en Familia (Family Touring), offering rhyming bilingual tours that include a booklet filled with trivia, scavenger hunt activities to do during the tour, and games and worksheets to do afterward. Perfect for families and school field trips of all ages.

