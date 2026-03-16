Evolve Science Announces U.S.-Based Peptide Platform

Launching a Transparent Peptide and Longevity Platform

Evolve Science, led by founder Mark Wagner, has introduced a U.S.-based platform focused on peptide research, longevity science, and regenerative wellness. Responding to growing demand for pharmaceutical-grade compounds, the platform provides access to peptide products, GLP-1 therapies, NAD+ optimization protocols, and regenerative compounds sourced exclusively from FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies.

Central to the platform’s approach is supply chain transparency. Every product offered includes a Certificate of Analysis, or COA, a documented laboratory report verifying the identity, purity, and potency of the compound. This ensures that researchers and end users receive independently verifiable documentation, rather than relying solely on brand claims.

The company has earned a five-star rating on Trustpilot, reflecting consistent positive feedback regarding product quality, customer communication, and overall service.

Sourcing Standards Defining the Platform

Understanding compounding pharmacy classifications is critical for research-grade compounds. A 503A pharmacy is a traditional compounding facility preparing medications for individual patients under prescription. A 503B outsourcing facility operates under stricter federal oversight, including Current Good Manufacturing Practice standards, and is authorized to produce larger batches for broader distribution.

Evolve Science sources exclusively from both 503A and 503B registered facilities, ensuring compounds meet applicable manufacturing and quality standards. All ingredients are sourced within the United States, reinforcing domestic supply chain integrity and providing researchers and clients confidence in consistency and regulatory compliance. This combination of U.S.-based manufacturing, FDA-registered facilities, and batch-level COAs forms the foundation of the company’s transparency framework.

The Science of Peptides, GLP-1, and NAD+

Peptides, short chains of amino acids, function as signaling molecules influencing cellular repair, metabolic regulation, immune function, and tissue recovery. Research into peptide compounds has expanded in recent years, exploring applications in longevity medicine, regenerative health, and sports performance.

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone regulating blood sugar, appetite, and insulin secretion. GLP-1 receptor agonists have been extensively studied for their role in metabolic health and weight management protocols.

NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme essential for energy metabolism and DNA repair. NAD+ levels decline with age, prompting interest in supplementation and optimization strategies in longevity and anti-aging research.

Evolve Science’s platform provides access to these compounds, supporting metabolic enhancement, cellular repair, recovery, and overall performance. The platform is designed for individuals and researchers approaching health and performance with evidence-based rigor.

Transparency as a Core Differentiator

Product quality, labeling accuracy, and sourcing practices have historically been concerns in the wellness and research compound market. Independent testing has shown that some products fail to meet their labeled specifications.

Evolve Science treats COA availability as a non-negotiable standard. By providing batch-level documentation for every product, the company ensures verifiable accountability. This addresses a persistent challenge for researchers and informed consumers: knowing exactly what a product contains without relying solely on claims from manufacturers.

Mark Wagner, founder of Evolve Science, commented: “We built Evolve Science on the belief that people deserve to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies. Transparency is not a marketing strategy for us. It is the foundation of everything we do. When clients see a COA attached to every product, that is our commitment made visible.”

Wagner added: “Being a United States-based company and sourcing from U.S. facilities is something we are genuinely proud of. It gives our clients confidence in the supply chain, and it gives us confidence in the quality of what we are delivering.”

Serving the Modern Research Consumer

Modern health-focused consumers are approaching longevity, metabolic health, and performance optimization with greater scientific literacy and expectations for documentation. They inquire about sourcing, manufacturing standards, and independent verification.

Evolve Science addresses these concerns directly, requiring users to be at least 21 years old to access its platform. This age verification ensures responsible distribution of products. The platform’s five-star Trustpilot rating provides additional social verification alongside technical documentation.

Longevity Innovation Rooted in Scientific Integrity

Evolve Science aims to bridge modern science and personal transformation. Rather than promoting trends or shortcuts, the company emphasizes structured, documentation-supported approaches to human optimization.

Compounds available through the platform span metabolic enhancement, cellular repair, recovery acceleration, and vitality support. Each area is supported by peer-reviewed research, and Evolve Science’s sourcing standards align with the quality expected in legitimate research contexts.

As interest in longevity science and human optimization grows, platforms that demonstrate product quality and transparency are increasingly in demand. Evolve Science has developed its infrastructure to meet this need with verifiable documentation, domestic sourcing, and regulatory alignment across the supply chain.

For more information, visit evolvescience.life .

About Evolve Science

Evolve Science is a U.S.-based platform specializing in peptide research, performance optimization, and longevity innovation. The company sources exclusively from FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies and provides Certificates of Analysis for every batch. Focused on pharmaceutical-grade quality, domestic manufacturing, and supply chain transparency, Evolve Science serves researchers and health-focused individuals seeking verified, science-backed compounds. The company holds a five-star rating on Trustpilot and is committed to integrity-driven innovation in metabolic health, cellular repair, and human performance.

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Mark Wagner

Evolve Science

Founder

Email: info@evolvescience.life

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