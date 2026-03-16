13-Year-Old Producer/Host Owen Johnson Launches Groundbreaking 360° VR Educational Show for Kids

Immersive Learning Arrives in Children’s Media

A2B Show has officially launched what is believed to be the world’s first episodic educational series filmed entirely in 360° virtual reality, offering children an immersive perspective on how everyday products are designed, engineered, and manufactured. The series combines STEM learning with real-world exploration, targeting children ages 5–12.

The program features 13-year-old Owen Johnson, an international award-winning producer, host, and camera operator, who guides viewers through live factories, design studios, and production environments. Through 360° VR, children can observe every angle of the production process, gaining a unique understanding of engineering and problem-solving methods used to bring products to life.

Reimagining STEM Education

Unlike traditional educational programs, A2B Show allows viewers to step directly into the experience rather than observing from a distance. When viewed with a VR headset, children can virtually enter workshops, laboratories, and production floors, witnessing how concepts become tangible products.

Owen Johnson serves as both producer and host, engaging with experts, capturing behind-the-scenes footage, and translating complex processes into understandable segments for young audiences.

“I love learning how things are made. With 360 VR, kids don’t just watch the show; they feel like they are there with me. My goal is to make learning engaging and show the creativity behind the products we use every day,” said Owen Johnson.

The series presents STEM in a hands-on, interactive way, emphasizing observation, curiosity, and problem-solving rather than passive memorization.

Leadership and Production Team

The series is created by NATAS LGL Emmy® Award-Winning director and entrepreneur George A. Johnson, who serves as showrunner, writer, director, and producer. The production team also includes Billy Khorshid (Executive Producer) and Mike Lassiter (Logistics Producer and Business Manager).

“There has never been a show like this. We are constantly exploring new camera setups to provide children with an immersive educational experience unlike anything they have ever seen before,” said George A. Johnson.

Together, the team has developed a format designed to foster curiosity about STEM fields while giving children access to environments rarely showcased in conventional children’s media. The combination of young leadership, technical expertise, and VR technology ensures that each episode delivers both educational content and visual engagement.

Episode Format and Educational Focus

Each episode follows Owen as he visits companies to observe the creation of products. Viewers witness multiple stages of production, including engineering, design, prototyping, assembly, and quality control. This behind-the-scenes access provides children with a practical understanding of how ideas transition into real-world solutions, moving from “A”, an idea, to “B”, the finished masterpiece.

The series emphasizes STEM learning through observation, experimentation, and critical thinking. By presenting these processes in an immersive environment, A2B Show aims to inspire young audiences to explore careers in technology, engineering, and manufacturing, while cultivating problem-solving skills that extend beyond the classroom.

Digital Companion and Accessibility

The pilot episode is now available for viewing, accompanied by an illustrated digital companion book that expands on the educational concepts presented in the show. The companion book will soon be available on Amazon, offering an additional resource for children, parents, and educators interested in enhancing STEM learning experiences.

View the pilot and companion book: A2B Show Website

Subscribe for new episodes: A2B Show YouTube

Additional episodes are in production, providing ongoing opportunities for children to engage with STEM concepts in innovative and interactive ways. The series blends learning with curiosity-driven exploration, presenting complex ideas in a way that is both approachable and captivating for children.

About A2B Show

A2B Show is an educational children’s series providing an inside look at real-world companies and how products are made. Filmed entirely in 360° VR, the show allows viewers to explore environments from every angle while learning STEM concepts, engineering processes, and problem-solving skills.

Media Contact/Interview Requests

Billy Khorshid

Executive Producer

A2B Show

Email: bkhorshid@bralinlaser.com

Website

YouTube

X

Facebook

TikTok