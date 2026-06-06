Meet Rhem: The AI Home Robot That Measures Your Family’s Health and Acts On It

Talk is cheap. Rhem measures, explains, and acts. Launching on Kickstarter July 20, Rhem is an AI wellness companion robot built from the ground up to do the things families would otherwise have to do themselves. It reads a household’s vital signs and home air with onboard sensors, explains what the numbers mean in plain language, and turns them into personalized wellness guidance for each person — then handles the small tasks of staying healthy at home, from setting reminders to finding nearby care.

Where most home devices are a voice wrapped around a chatbot, Rhem starts with the hardware. About the size of a small countertop appliance, it pairs a tabletop base with an expressive, screen-faced head, and a discreet sensor array the family touches for a reading. It captures health signals including blood pressure, heart rate, SpO₂, body temperature, and ECG, alongside camera-based wellness imaging. It also monitors the home itself, tracking indoor air indicators such as CO₂, formaldehyde, and gas leaks, with alerts when levels turn unsafe. An mmWave radar handles fall detection without putting a camera in the room. Every reading is organized by family member and saved as a health history with trend charts over time, so the picture stays personal rather than generic — shaped around your numbers and your home, not a one-size-fits-all script.

What ties it together is onboard intelligence. An AI engine runs directly on Rhem’s octa-core ARM CPU and NPU, delivering up to 72 TOPS, so the robot can read signals, explain them in plain language, and respond in real time — while keeping data private instead of routing it to the cloud.

And Rhem doesn’t stop at the reading. The same system that measures your vitals can act on them: scheduling and searching on the family’s behalf, preparing appointment notes, finding nearby clinics or pharmacies, and organizing follow-ups — turning a question into an organized next step. It’s the difference between a device that tells you something and one that does something about it. The chores of staying healthy get handled, so people get their time back.

Behind the product is a larger ambition: to move more of everyday care back into the home. For decades, staying on top of a family’s health has meant going out to find it — appointments across town, phone trees, pharmacy runs, and scattered paperwork. Rhem is built on the belief that much of that can come home, into one calm device the whole family can use.

“The hardest part of staying healthy isn’t the big decisions — it’s the hundred small ones nobody has time for,” said Jacob Shen, Founder and CEO of Rhem Labs. “A reading you don’t understand. A trend you didn’t notice. A call you keep meaning to make. Rhem closes those gaps in the moment they open, right where the family already lives. We built something to take the friction out of caring for the people you love.”

About Rhem Labs

Rhem Labs builds companion robots for the home. Its first product, Rhem, brings multi-vital health sensing, environmental monitoring, voice AI, and on-device compute into a single robot designed for everyday care — so families can track the signals that matter, understand them in plain language, and act on them without leaving home. Founded in 2025 by a team of engineers, caregivers, and physicians across San Francisco, Germany, and Tokyo, Rhem Labs is built on a simple conviction: technology, done right, should give people more room to feel human.