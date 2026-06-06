Poddisco Announces Limited Beta Program to Help Podcast Creators Improve Discoverability Across Search and AI Platforms

Poddisco today announced the opening of its limited beta program, offering five podcast creators the opportunity to receive a fully built discoverability website at no cost. The announcement highlights a growing challenge within the podcast industry: while creators continue to produce valuable long form content, much of that content remains difficult to find through traditional search engines and emerging AI platforms.

Podcasting has become one of the most widely used formats for sharing expertise, industry insights, and educational content. However, many episodes remain confined to podcast directories and video platforms, making them difficult to surface when users search for specific topics online.

Poddisco was created to address this issue by transforming podcast archives into searchable reference websites designed to improve visibility across search engines and AI powered discovery tools.

A New Approach to Podcast Discoverability

The newly announced beta program focuses on helping podcast creators establish a permanent, searchable presence on the open web. Each website created through the platform organizes podcast content into structured pages that include episode summaries, guest profiles, and topic based resources.

This approach allows podcast archives to become accessible beyond traditional listening platforms. Instead of relying solely on subscribers or platform recommendations, creators gain an indexed resource that can be surfaced when individuals search for information related to topics previously discussed on their shows.

According to poddisco, the objective is not to replace podcast hosting or distribution services. Rather, the platform is designed to complement existing publishing workflows by improving discoverability and accessibility.

Founder Drew Chapin explained the motivation behind the platform’s creation.

“A podcast is a library of expertise, but most of that value is locked inside audio that search engines can’t read. Poddisco unlocks it,” said Drew Chapin, Founder of poddisco.

Built from Years of Discoverability Experience

The launch of poddisco stems from work conducted through The Discoverability Company, a firm focused on helping organizations improve their online visibility and search presence.

Over time, recurring conversations with podcast creators revealed a common problem. Despite producing valuable content and maintaining active publishing schedules, many creators found that their episodes were difficult to discover outside podcast applications and video platforms.

As a result, specialized reference websites were developed for individual clients. The positive outcomes observed from those projects led to the creation of a dedicated solution focused specifically on podcast discoverability.

“We kept building these reference sites for individual clients, watched their discoverability climb, and decided every creator deserves that system, not just the ones who can hire an agency,” said Chapin.

The platform was designed to make discoverability infrastructure accessible to a broader segment of the podcasting community while maintaining a hands-on approach to implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Five Creators Selected for the Initial Beta

As part of the announcement, poddisco confirmed that five creators will be selected for participation in the initial beta program.

Selected participants will receive a complete discoverability website built around their existing podcast content. The initiative is intended to demonstrate how podcast archives can function as searchable knowledge libraries that continue attracting new audiences over time.

The company stated that creators will retain ownership of their websites and domains, ensuring long term control over their digital presence.

The beta program represents an opportunity for poddisco to work closely with creators while gathering feedback that will help shape future development of the platform.

“If you’ve ever finished a great episode and wondered why more people aren’t hearing it, that’s exactly the problem we solve,” Chapin added.

Responding to Changes in How Audiences Find Information

The announcement comes at a time when audience discovery habits continue to evolve. Increasingly, users rely on search engines, AI assistants, and conversational interfaces to find answers, recommendations, and educational resources.

For many podcasts, years of content remain unavailable within these discovery environments because audio itself is not easily interpreted by search systems.

By organizing episodes into structured reference resources, poddisco seeks to help creators bridge the gap between content creation and discoverability.

The company believes that podcast creators should have the same opportunities for visibility as publishers, businesses, and educational organizations whose content is already optimized for search and AI driven discovery.

As the beta program begins, poddisco aims to demonstrate how searchable reference websites can extend the lifespan and reach of podcast content while helping creators connect with audiences beyond existing subscriber bases.

About Poddisco

Poddisco is a podcast discoverability platform that builds searchable, SEO focused reference websites designed to help podcast and YouTube creators become more visible across search engines and AI powered discovery platforms. Creators interested in learning more about Poddisco can visit poddisco , connect with poddisco on LinkedIn , and follow the platform on Facebook .

Poddisco was developed by Drew Chapin ’s The Discoverability Company, a firm dedicated to helping organizations improve visibility in search and AI driven environments. Learn more at The Discoverability Company .

Media inquiries may be directed to hi@poddisco.com .