Abacus Finance Expands Flexible Private Credit Solutions as Demand for Direct Lending Accelerates

Leading independent asset manager Wellington Management says that the potential addressable market for private credit exceeds $30 trillion across a diverse range of asset classes. This represents a huge untapped market where investors can broaden their lens on private credit.

For the last decade, middle market direct lending was only a small portion of leveraged credit lending. However, this market has grown roughly five times faster than the broader leveraged credit market, and it is now creating more direct competition for the large, broadly syndicated loan and high-yield debt markets.

In general, Wellington Management foresees that private credit will continue to build on 2025’s momentum this year. This is why Abacus Finance has seized this opportunity and specializes in cash-flow-based, senior secured loans.

Founded in 2011, this business offers a tailored approach for lower middle-market private equity and family-office-backed companies to secure funding in non-traditional ways. What sets its services apart from competitors is its Total Partnership Approach™, which is backed by its Kaizen-minded team with over 125 years of experience.

Borrowers benefit from a holistic approach where they receive complete assistance throughout the financing process. Abacus Finance strives to deliver quick deal reviews so that companies can move fast on acquisitions or growth opportunities; there’s a 72-hour turnaround promise. The company also aims to close deals on time without unexpected changes late in the process.

In addition, borrowers can get flexible loan structures that they may not find with traditional loan sources. For example, every client gets customized financing around their own cash flow and situation, so the business doesn’t force every borrower into the same loan terms. There’s also a hassle-free credit approval and due diligence process.

During the transaction, senior team members stay involved instead of handing off clients to junior staff. Plus, there’s ongoing support after funding, especially if the business needs additional capital for expansion or acquisitions later on.

For instance, Abacus Finance will help with portfolio monitoring. Clients have 24/7 access, and they’ll be notified of capital availability for growth. The team will provide strong advocacy as their agents, ensuring that clients make the most of opportunities.

This business has supported over 120 platform companies and over 70 add-on acquisitions in the US. Its focus on companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $2 million and $15 million makes it a specialist in this niche space.

Currently, Abacus Finance manages around $1.4 billion in assets under management. It has also invested $3.9 billion in private debt, and it has over 200 private equity sponsors.

This company’s long-term relationship focus means that it’s more like a financing partner than a one-time lender. Sponsors can come back for future deals confidently and receive personalized attention in addition to dependable financing.