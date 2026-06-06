Burglar Used Waymo In San Francisco Theft But Police Could Not Identify Suspect Due To Blurred Footage

A burglar used a Waymo while stealing yoga clothes in San Francisco this past January. Police have still not caught the suspect. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the case on Thursday. Waymo vehicles and other robotaxis are often viewed as rolling surveillance machines, but this case sheds new light on how Waymo handles footage captured by its cars.

Footage Was Blurred For Privacy And Gone By The Time Police Filed Warrant

Waymo captures and stores ride footage, but it is not known how long that data is stored. According to the Chronicle report, the footage was gone “by the time the search warrant was filed in April.” Police were not able to identify the burglar through exterior camera footage because it had been “blurred for privacy reasons.”

Waymo Account Data Did Not Lead Police To The Suspect

The burglar took the Waymo ride to a yoga studio called Hot 8 Yoga. The business’s own security footage showed the suspect entering the studio, taking the clothes, and getting back into the robotaxi. Waymo turned over account information to police as part of the search warrant. That information “didn’t lead police to the suspect,” according to the Chronicle.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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