Meta Launches AI Creator Assistant On Facebook With Personalized Posting And Content Recommendations

Meta announced on Thursday that it is introducing a new AI creator assistant on Facebook. The assistant will give creators personalized recommendations based on their content style, performance, community, and goals. Creators often have to parse through charts and dashboards to understand their performance, but with the new AI assistant, they can get quick answers to questions like “When should I post?” and “What are people saying in my comments?”

Conversational Assistant Answers Follow-Up Questions And Brainstorms Ideas

Since the AI assistant is conversational, creators can ask follow-up questions and dig deeper on a topic, such as how their audience has shifted over time. The answers they receive will be based on their own presence and what they can do differently to improve performance. Beyond performance, the AI assistant can help brainstorm ideas for new content by drawing on what is trending. For example, it may suggest using trending audio or creating content around cultural moments.

Rollout Begins In US, Canada, And India

The new assistant is rolling out to creators in the United States, Canada, and India. Meta plans to add new capabilities and bring the assistant to more countries in the future. By giving creators access to an AI assistant, Meta is looking to keep creators active on Facebook as it competes for their attention against rivals like TikTok and YouTube. Offering creators content ideas encourages more frequent posting, which could in turn boost user engagement. In-app access to an AI assistant also removes the need for creators to turn to third-party tools like ChatGPT when brainstorming and understanding performance, keeping them within Meta’s ecosystem.

New Languages Added For AI Translations On Facebook

Meta also announced that it is introducing new languages for AI translations on Facebook, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, French, Thai, and Vietnamese. With AI-translated Reels, a creator’s tone and sound are preserved and automatically translated into another language. Launched last year, the feature allows creators to reach more audiences by breaking down language barriers. Creators also have the option to use a lip-sync feature to align the translation with their lip movements, which makes it seem more natural. Meta’s announcement provides additional technical details. Meta says over half a billion users on Facebook are now watching AI-translated videos weekly.

Featured image credits: Level Agency

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