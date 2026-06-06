Florida’s 2024 Hurricane Season Cost Billions in Claims, and Reece Windows & Doors Sees Surge in Demand for Impact Windows Across Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando

Florida’s 2024 hurricane season was one of the most active on record. Storms Debby, Helene, and Milton all made landfall within months of each other. As per reports on Earth.Org, hurricanes Milton and Helene led to $60 billion and $55 billion in damage, respectively. The financial impact on Florida homeowners was severe. Insurance premiums rose, and deductibles increased. Many homeowners discovered their coverage fell short when they needed it most. For many families, the storms exposed just how financially vulnerable homeownership can become in the face of increasingly severe weather events.

Insurance costs remain high. However, homeowners who upgrade to certified impact windows can qualify for meaningful premium reductions. That financial pressure is driving action. Florida homeowners in Jacksonville are accelerating plans to upgrade aging windows and doors before the next storm season. The calculation is straightforward for many. Property owners know the cost of a window upgrade. They can risk abandoning upgrades since the cost of storm damage or a denied insurance claim can be very high. Upgrading before the season begins is the only way to qualify for coverage and wind-mitigation discounts before a claim is needed.

Through the rough elements, Reece Windows & Doors has operated in Florida for more than 50 years. The company serves homeowners across Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando. It specializes in impact-resistant windows, sliding glass doors, and exterior entry doors. All work is completed by in-house installation teams and not third-party subcontractors. Every project includes a final inspection to verify that installation meets the company’s own quality standards. Reece Windows backs all work with a lifetime guarantee that transfers to new owners if the home is sold.

Florida’s Building Code requires impact-resistant protection for all new construction and substantial renovations in high-velocity hurricane zones. That requirement reflects years of data on what protects homes and what doesn’t. Reece Windows & Doors manufactures and installs products that meet those code standards. Its impact windows are engineered to withstand hurricane-force winds and windborne debris. These primary sources of storm damage to windows and doors don’t stand a chance.

Energy efficiency is a second benefit that many homeowners overlook when evaluating impact windows. Florida’s summer heat is intense. Standard single-pane windows transfer heat freely into a home’s interior. That heat gain forces air conditioning systems to work harder for longer. Impact-rated windows use laminated glass and insulated frames that reduce heat transfer. Homeowners report measurable reductions in cooling costs following installation. Over time, those energy savings add financial value.