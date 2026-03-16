MJN Insurance Services Inc. Rethinks Small Biz Benefits

For decades, large corporations have had access to sophisticated financial strategies that allow them to structure compensation and employee benefits in ways that reduce costs, lower tax burdens, and attract top talent. Small and mid-sized businesses, by contrast, have largely been excluded from these approaches, often paying more for benefits that deliver less value to both the employer and the employee. Michael Notte, President and Founder of MJN Insurance Services Inc, is working to change that dynamic by bringing innovative, compliant benefit design strategies directly to the small business market across all 50 states.

Through his company, MJN Insurance Services Inc, Notte has spent over 17 years developing a model that helps business owners restructure how they think about employee benefits, payroll taxes, and financial protection for their workforce. The result is a growing body of work that challenges long-standing assumptions about what is possible for smaller employers and introduces a new framework for how benefits can function as a strategic business tool rather than simply a line-item expense.

The Problem Facing Small Business Owners Today

Small business owners operate under a unique and persistent set of pressures. They are responsible for growing their companies, managing rising operational costs, and providing competitive compensation packages to attract and retain qualified employees. At the same time, healthcare costs continue to climb, payroll tax obligations remain significant, and many business owners are unaware that more efficient alternatives exist within the current regulatory framework.

The traditional approach to employee benefits has often placed small businesses at a structural disadvantage. Benefit programs designed for large group markets are frequently inaccessible or cost-prohibitive for smaller employers, leaving them with limited options that may not serve the needs of their workforce. Many small business owners accept this reality as fixed, not realizing that compliant strategies exist that can produce meaningfully different outcomes.

Notte has built his career around identifying and addressing this gap. His company, MJN Insurance Services Inc, works directly with employers to analyze their current benefit structures and identify opportunities to redesign those programs in ways that reduce unnecessary costs, increase employee take-home pay, and strengthen the financial protection available to working families.

A Mission Rooted in Leveling the Playing Field

Notte’s commitment to the small business market is not simply professional. It is, by his own account, a deeply personal mission rooted in an understanding of the challenges that small business owners face on a daily basis. Having worked with employers across a wide range of industries and company sizes, he has developed a firsthand appreciation for the pressures that come with running a growing business while trying to take care of the people who make that growth possible.

His company, MJN Insurance Services Inc, serves clients nationwide and operates with a philosophy that prioritizes education alongside service. Many business owners who work with the company arrive without a full understanding of how their current benefit programs function, what they are paying in unnecessary FICA taxes, or what alternatives are available to them. Part of Notte’s role is to close that knowledge gap and help employers make informed decisions about how their benefit programs are designed.

“I believe the future of employee benefits isn’t about spending more money,” Notte said. “It’s about designing smarter systems that help businesses grow and protect the people who make that growth possible.”

This perspective reflects a broader shift that Notte believes is underway in the employee benefits industry. Rising healthcare costs, increasing regulatory complexity, and growing employee expectations are collectively forcing businesses to reconsider how they approach compensation and benefits. The employers who adapt to this environment by embracing smarter benefit design will be better positioned to attract talent, manage costs, and build sustainable operations.

The Broader Impact on Small Business Communities

The implications of Notte’s work extend beyond individual businesses. Small businesses are the primary source of employment in communities across the United States, and the financial health of those businesses has a direct impact on the economic wellbeing of the families and communities they support. When small businesses are able to reduce unnecessary costs and redirect those resources toward employee compensation and financial protection, the benefits are felt well beyond the balance sheet.

MJN Insurance Services Inc operates with this broader context in mind. The company’s mission, to provide better benefits to better their business, is grounded in the belief that when small businesses succeed, the communities they are part of become stronger. Notte has positioned his company as a long-term partner for the employers it serves, not simply a vendor of insurance products.

The company’s service model reflects this orientation. MJN Insurance Services Inc offers personalized consultation, customized benefit plan design, and ongoing support to ensure that the strategies it implements continue to deliver value as businesses grow and their needs evolve. Clients have access to a team with deep expertise in employer group benefits, tax-advantaged benefit structures, and the regulatory frameworks that govern how these programs are administered.

About MJN Insurance Services Inc

MJN Insurance Services Inc is a nationally operating insurance and employee benefits firm founded by Michael Notte, a benefits professional with over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. The company specializes in helping small and mid-sized business owners design customized, comprehensive benefit programs that reduce tax burdens, lower employer costs, and improve financial protection for employees. Serving clients across all 50 states, MJN Insurance Services Inc is committed to bringing the kind of sophisticated benefit strategies traditionally available only to large corporations into the hands of smaller employers. The company’s mission is to provide better benefits to better your business, guided by a belief that when small businesses thrive, communities thrive alongside them.

Media Contact

Michael Notte

President and Founder, MJN Insurance Services Inc

Email: info@mjninsuranceservices.com

Website: mjninsuranceservices.com

Instagram: @smallbizbenefitspro