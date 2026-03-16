Spotify Introduces Tool To Let Users Edit Their Music Taste Profile

Spotify has introduced a new feature that allows listeners to view and edit their algorithmic music preferences for the first time.

The update, announced by co-CEO Gustav Söderström at SXSW 2026, gives users direct access to the platform’s internal “Taste Profile,” the system used to generate personalized recommendations.

The feature is launching in beta and will initially be available to Premium users in New Zealand.

A Core System Behind Spotify Recommendations

The Taste Profile is central to how Spotify personalizes the listening experience. It powers recommendation features such as Discover Weekly, the Made For You playlist suggestions, and the year-end recap Spotify Wrapped.

With the new tool, users will be able to see their listening data across music, podcasts, and audiobooks in one place inside the app.

From there, they can edit or refine their Taste Profile using natural language prompts. For example, listeners can request more or less of a certain mood, genre, or “vibe,” which will then influence future recommendations shown on the app’s home screen.

To access the feature, users tap their profile picture and scroll to the Taste Profile section.

Solving Long-Standing Recommendation Complaints

Spotify previously offered limited controls for managing the Taste Profile, allowing users to exclude certain tracks or playlists from influencing recommendations.

However, these tools were difficult to find and often required manual cleanup. As a result, many users said the platform’s recommendations did not accurately reflect their musical interests.

Shared accounts are a major cause of this problem. Families often play music through shared smart speakers, televisions, or in-car systems such as Apple CarPlay.

Children or other household members may play music that later distorts the account holder’s recommendation feed.

Non-Music Listening Also Skews Data

Another common issue arises when users play audio that doesn’t represent their musical taste.

For example, many listeners use Spotify for sleep sounds, background noise, or children’s music. These listening sessions can unintentionally reshape the algorithm’s understanding of a user’s preferences.

The result can be especially noticeable in Spotify Wrapped, where users sometimes discover that their top songs or artists reflect music played by family members or background audio rather than their own choices.

Gradual Global Rollout Planned

Spotify said the Taste Profile feature will roll out gradually, starting with Premium subscribers in New Zealand over the coming weeks.

The company plans to expand availability to additional markets after testing the feature during the beta period.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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