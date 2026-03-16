Bahamas Motor Yachts Names the Bahamas a Go-To Destination for Luxury Game Fishing Charters, from Marlin to Yellowfin Tuna

Bahamas Motor Yachts says American travelers are increasingly turning to The Bahamas for luxury yacht charters centered on serious game fishing, drawn by its remote cruising grounds, world-class angling, and high-end onboard service. Rather than a single-day trip, guests can spend a week aboard a fully crewed yacht equipped for sportfishing, often with a dedicated tender or chase boat, moving between some of the Bahamas’ most productive fishing grounds in comfort.

For anglers seeking the ultimate fishing experience, the concept is simple: step aboard a fully crewed luxury yacht charter in Nassau equipped for serious sportfishing, complete with professional crew, private chef, premium water toys, and often a dedicated fishing tender or chase boat. The yacht serves as a private floating resort, traveling between the Bahamas’ best fishing grounds while guests enjoy full-service hospitality on board.

The Bahamas is unmatched when it comes to recreational fishing charters, and more Americans each year are harnessing its potential. From angling deep-sea species in open water to spear fishing in teeming reefs, the destination is filled with engaging side trips and the potential for casting on large stretches of unimpeded ocean.

The advantage of exploring the Bahamas by luxury yacht is mobility and comfort. Rather than returning to a marina each evening, guests can cruise between prime fishing areas while enjoying spacious cabins, gourmet dining, and panoramic ocean views.

And getting to this paradise fishing ground, has never been easier: Clients can fly straight into Nassau and board their Bahamas yacht charter from there, immediately cruising into open water in the popular Exumas, or to the more remote Abacos and Berry Islands or Eleuthera, one of the best fishing spots in the world.

Between Nassau and Andros, a sheltered trough known as the Tongue of the Ocean presents the intrepid charterer with the opportunity to hook marlin, tuna, mahi-mahi and other prized game species.

The island of Andros harbours the third largest reef in the world, with a huge variety of species such as snapper and grouper. On the sandflats, bonefish offer a unique challenge for serious anglers, rewarding patience and precision.

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Compliance with licensing requirements in the area is paramount to a hassle-free trip: a permit allows for 18 pelagic (open water) fish per day per vessel and 20 demersal (reef) species.

BahamaMotorYachts provides the link to crews with an intimate knowledge of local fishing law and the best possible spots for all skill levels. These licensed captains have the inside scoop that even experienced sport fishers might struggle to uncover alone.

“This is really about combining a luxury yacht charter with a serious multi-day fishing itinerary. Guests can spend a week on the water with an expert crew, access to the right gear, and the mobility to reach remote fishing grounds, while the yacht provides the comfort, service, and privacy of a floating luxury resort,” says DMA Charter Expert Daniel Asmus.

Many superyacht charters in the Bahamas also operate with dedicated fishing tenders or chase boats, allowing anglers to reach prime fishing grounds quickly while the main yacht remains a comfortable base for relaxation and entertainment. After a day chasing marlin or tuna offshore, guests can return to the yacht for freshly prepared meals, sunset cocktails, and time with family or friends on deck.

BahamaMotorYachts connects clients to a number of motor yachts fully equipped for extensive fishing across the Bahamas and capable of covering greater distances efficiently.

These faster vessels allow guests to reach remote fishing grounds quickly, maximizing time on the water and increasing the chances of landing trophy fish.

Having a tender custom-equipped for fishing is paramount. For charters with a focus on game fishing, BahamasMotorYachts’ roster includes boats fully outfitted for pursuing big-game species across the Bahamas.

On their website, Bahamas Motor Yachts highlights the best-equipped luxury yachts for a Bahamas fishing charter in 2026:

The Peddler – 86ft Custom | 8 guests | from $69,000/week

Equipped with serious fishing hardware, this is the ideal vessel for those with marlin, groundfishing, deep sea and fly fishing on their itinerary. The South African crew of 4 is known for their outstanding service and fun beach days.

Sea Owl – 87ft Azimut | 8 guests | from $80,000/week

A modern, sleek 2022 delivery, Sea Owl provides a 35′ Scout 350LXF towed tender, allowing guests to access remote fishing grounds quickly. Work with the crew to hire a custom range of fishing gear curated to guests needs.

Entrepreneur – 116ft Ocean Alexander | 10 guests | from $120,000/week

Proof that luxury does not need to come with a giant price tag. A 34′ Nortech tender allows the yacht to tailor its itinerary around fishing grounds. Waverunners and a splash zone with trampoline and slide provide additional entertainment for guests and families.

Tasty Waves – 130ft Riva | 10 guests | from $175,000/week

Deep sea fishing is the modus operandi here. With the captain experienced in the best fishing grounds, Tasty Waves can lead the way with its 36′ Yellowfin center console chase boat, designed specifically for high-performance sportfishing.