Brooks Manley Marketing Officially Rebrands as Trellis Marketing

Digital marketing agency Brooks Manley Marketing has officially rebranded as Trellis Marketing , marking a new chapter for the growing firm as it continues helping businesses expand through search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and digital advertising.

Founded nearly five years ago by Brooks Manley, the company began by offering SEO services to small businesses across Louisiana and the Southeast. What started as a solo effort has since grown into a multi-service digital marketing agency serving a diverse client base across multiple industries.

“Like a lot of small businesses, this started pretty simply,” said Brook. “I was helping companies rank higher in search results and figure out their digital strategy, while also figuring out the business side as I went. Over time, it grew into something bigger than I initially expected.”

As the agency expanded, it broadened its services to include website design and digital advertising to better support their clients.

The new name reflects the company’s long-term vision and philosophy.

“A trellis supports growth, which is exactly what we want to do for our clients. Our goal is to help good businesses grow through smart digital marketing. When those businesses succeed, they strengthen the communities around them.”

The rebrand also reflects the agency’s continued development and future plans.

“As our work and client base grew, it felt like the right time to move away from a personal-name brand and toward something that represents what we’re building,” Manley said. “Trellis Marketing better captures the idea of creating structure and support so businesses can grow.”

Along with the new name, the company recently launched a redesigned website.

About Trellis Marketing

Trellis Marketing works with businesses throughout the Southeast, providing SEO, website design, and digital advertising campaigns aimed at helping small businesses grow and reach more customers.

More information about the agency and its services can be found at https://trellismktg.com .