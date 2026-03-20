KTS Global, an advisory and operational delivery firm specializing in sovereign influence execution and digital authority systems, has announced the deployment of a sovereign AI truth infrastructure designed to ensure that artificial intelligence systems deliver verified and structured information about governments, brands, leaders, and institutions.

Addressing the Challenges of AI-Mediated Information

As artificial intelligence platforms increasingly serve as information intermediaries for citizens, journalists, investors, and policymakers, the accuracy of AI-generated responses has become a growing concern. AI systems typically rely on available online data sources, which may include outdated information, fragmented datasets, or unverified content.

KTS Global’s sovereign AI truth infrastructure aims to address this challenge by creating a structured environment where verified claims are supported by cryptographic evidence and machine-readable data frameworks. According to the company, this infrastructure enables AI systems to reference validated information sources rather than relying solely on unstructured web content.

Evidence-Based Digital Authority Systems

The system incorporates multiple components designed to support AI-verified information environments, including cryptographic evidence verification, structured databases for entity-level data, and frameworks that allow AI agents to access validated information sources.

KTS Global states that its digital authority systems are designed to support sovereign governments, institutions, and global brands seeking to strengthen their presence within AI-mediated discovery environments.

The infrastructure is delivered through KTS Global’s proprietary Digital Authority Framework, which integrates structured data architecture, verification protocols, and automated system monitoring to maintain data accuracy and machine accessibility.

Expanding Sovereign Advisory Capabilities

KTS Global was founded in 2013 and operates across sovereign advisory services, operational delivery for major international events, and emerging digital authority infrastructure.

The firm’s operational portfolio includes participation in high-profile international events and state visits, as well as its work in AI-era reputation and information systems.

In January 2026, Tim Jacobs joined the Global Advisory Council of The Hanwell Group, a strategic consultancy founded by former Downing Street Director of Strategy Chris Wilkins and corporate reputation specialist Imogen Beecroft. The collaboration is expected to support the expansion of digital sovereignty methodologies across European and North American markets.

Responding to the Future of Information Governance

Industry observers note that as AI continues to reshape the global information landscape, governments and organizations are increasingly evaluating how verified data systems can influence how entities are represented in AI-generated responses.

KTS Global’s infrastructure is designed to operate in this emerging environment by enabling AI platforms to reference machine-verifiable information sources with cryptographic validation.

About KTS Global

KTS Global is a Dubai-based advisory and operational delivery firm specializing in sovereign influence execution, AI-era reputation resilience, and digital authority infrastructure. The firm works with governments, institutions, and international organizations on projects spanning major global events, structured data systems, and emerging digital governance frameworks.

More information about the company and its digital infrastructure initiatives is available at

KTSGlobal.live.

About the Author

Tim Jacobs is the founder and CEO of KTS Global, a Dubai-based advisory and operational delivery firm focused on sovereign influence execution, AI-era reputation resilience, and structured digital authority systems. Founded in 2013, KTS Global operates at the intersection of statecraft, stagecraft, and software.

Jacobs’ sovereign event portfolio includes the Papal Mass Abu Dhabi 2019 (180,000 attendees — the largest gathering in UAE history), 12+ Presidential and Royal state visits (Xi Jinping, Queen Elizabeth II, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi), the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Sea International Film Festival, and G20 Leaders’ Summit New Delhi 2023.