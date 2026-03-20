Meta Offers Up To $3,000 Monthly To Attract Creators Back To Facebook

Meta is offering payments of up to $3,000 per month to influencers as part of a new initiative aimed at bringing creators back to Facebook.

The programme, called Content Fast Track, targets creators with more than one million followers on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Programme Targets Established Creators

According to Meta, the initiative is designed for “established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook.”

The programme is currently limited to creators in the United States and Canada and runs for up to three months.

To qualify for the highest payouts, creators must post at least 15 short-form videos, or reels, per month.

Creators with smaller followings can still participate, earning up to $1,000 monthly depending on their audience size and activity.

Payments May Not Offset Creator Economics

Industry observers say the incentives may not be enough to attract top-tier creators.

Jordan Schwarzenberger said the payments are unlikely to compete with existing revenue streams.

“Most creators over a million followers are going to be making way more money from brand deals or direct revenue on YouTube,” he said.

At roughly $200 per video, the payments may not cover production costs for some creators, particularly those producing higher-quality content.

Audience Behavior Remains A Key Challenge

Schwarzenberger also noted that creator migration does not guarantee audience migration.

“The reality is people go on the platforms before they go for the creators,” he said, suggesting that users are more loyal to platforms like TikTok and YouTube than to individual creators.

As a result, even if creators post on Facebook, audiences may continue consuming the same content on their preferred platforms.

Meta Continues To Invest In Creator Economy

Meta said it paid nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025 through various monetisation programmes.

The company is continuing to expand its creator tools and revenue-sharing models, including payments tied to video performance such as views and watch time.

However, critics argue the new programme may primarily attract smaller or mid-tier creators rather than established influencers with strong existing revenue streams.

The initiative highlights ongoing competition among major platforms as they compete for creator attention in the evolving social media landscape.

Featured image credits: Mirko – stock.adobe.com

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