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heng.lu Expands Public Access to Lu Heng’s Internet Governance Writing

ByEthan Lin

Mar 24, 2026

heng.lu announced an expanded public-facing focus for its knowledge platform, with the goal of making Lu Heng’s writing on internet governance, decentralisation, IP address policy, and digital infrastructure easier to access for general readers. Public materials on the site describe Lu Heng as working at the intersection of internet infrastructure, IP address markets, and global internet governance, and say the platform draws on first-hand exposure to how core internet resources are governed and debated.

The site’s current public positioning also emphasizes accessibility. It specifically notes that readers with no prior exposure to internet governance or IP address policy can begin with a beginner’s guide written for the general public. That approach aligns with the platform’s broader archive, which includes recent essays such as “Internet Governance in 2026: Why Decentralisation Matters” and “Why Decentralization Is the Future of Internet Governance.” Those articles describe decentralisation as a way to spread authority, improve transparency, and widen participation in important decisions about the internet’s future.

heng.lu said the expanded public focus reflects growing interest in structural questions that were once mostly discussed inside specialist forums. As internet governance becomes more relevant to markets, institutions, and public policy, the platform aims to make those debates more legible to operators, researchers, students, journalists, and readers who want a clearer framework for understanding what is changing. Its public homepage also presents Lu Heng’s work as part of a broader effort to advance decentralisation in internet governance and build open, resilient digital infrastructure.

“Too many governance debates still remain harder to enter than they need to be,” said Lu Heng, founder of heng.lu. “This platform is about making the structure clearer so more people can understand the issues, the incentives, and the direction of change.”

The platform said it will continue expanding public access to essays, notes, and explainers that connect policy, infrastructure, and accountability in plain language. By doing so, heng.lu aims to serve as a more useful entry point for readers trying to understand why internet governance and decentralisation matter in 2026.

Relevant Links

https://heng.lu/

https://heng.lu/internet-governance-in-2026-why-decentralisation-matters/

https://heng.lu/lu-heng-notes/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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