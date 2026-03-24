LARUS Foundation announced an expanded public education focus aimed at improving understanding of internet governance and policy development among students, academics, and broader communities. The foundation’s public materials say it was established in 2018 as a Hong Kong-based non-profit organisation dedicated to helping the world achieve universal internet education. It also states that many people still lack knowledge of internet policy development even though the internet is deeply embedded in daily life.

The foundation said the expanded mission reflects a growing need for internet governance literacy outside expert circles. As digital infrastructure, data policy, cybersecurity, and online rights become more important to everyday life, the organisation believes more people should be able to understand the institutions and processes that shape the internet. Recent public content from the foundation also reflects this educational role by discussing issues such as digital rights, public participation, and the importance of internet policy awareness.

LARUS Foundation’s public messaging frames internet governance as both an educational and civic issue. Rather than treating it as a topic reserved for technical specialists, the organisation aims to make it more accessible to those who are affected by policy decisions but may not have a formal pathway into the field. That includes students who want to understand the internet more deeply, academics exploring digital policy, and communities interested in how governance shapes access, rights, and participation online.

“Internet governance should not be a subject that only a small specialist audience can follow,” said a spokesperson for LARUS Foundation. “Education creates the first real opening for wider participation in decisions that shape the digital future.”

The foundation said the expanded focus will continue through public-facing educational materials, awareness efforts, and broader outreach around internet policy development. By strengthening this mission, LARUS Foundation aims to encourage more informed participation in discussions about how the internet is governed and how it can remain open, fair, and empowering for future generations.

Relevant Links

https://www.larus.foundation/

https://www.larus.foundation/about-us

https://www.larus.foundation/post/the-future-of-internet-governance