Scott Harrison grew up in a Small fishing town outside Seattle. His mother made every dollar stretch until it snapped. That upbringing didn’t come with a finance degree, but it taught him something that Wall Street types often miss: when someone hands over their life savings, they deserve to know exactly where it went and why.

Fast forward to 2026, and Scott runs RH Capital Advisors based in Federal Way, Washington, with a satellite office in Sarasota, Florida. Scott spent 19 years in the financial service industry prior to founding RH Capital Advisors in 2013, which in financial advisory years makes it practically ancient. What started as one guy with a phone and a spreadsheet has turned into a nationwide operation fully virtual, though the physical offices still exist for clients who want to sit across from someone while discussing whether they’ll outlive their 401(k).

The virtual thing wasn’t some pandemic-era pivot, either. Scott and his team deliberately built the remote infrastructure, figuring that a retired teacher in Ohio shouldn’t have to fly to Washington just to discuss their options. The technology works fine. The bigger challenge, according to people who’ve worked with the firm, is finding advisors who actually listen instead of just waiting for their turn to pitch a product.

Scott’s path into finance wasn’t linear. Single father for a stretch. Held various leadership roles around the industry. Collaborated with advisors across the country and developed a reputation for cutting through the nonsense, identifying opportunities in situations where others saw only dead ends. Scott has a knack for deconstructing complex financial situations and building practical solutions that don’t require a PhD to understand. Clients apparently appreciate this.

The team Scott assembled reflects the same no-nonsense approach.

RH Capital Advisors offers a full suite of services: retirement planning , insurance solutions, tax efficiency strategies, wealth preservation, and investment management. Nothing revolutionary on paper. The difference, according to clients, is in the delivery. The advisors ask questions first. They favor honest dialogue over aggressive sales tactics. They prefer creative problem-solving to whatever one-size-fits-all package happened to earn the highest commission that quarter.

The firm’s philosophy boils down to a simple idea: financial planning should create space for life rather than restrict it. Scott learned this firsthand while raising his daughters and trying to build a career simultaneously. Professional titles and industry recognition matter less than constructing a sustainable lifestyle that actually supports the people depending on it. Most advisors say this. Scott has built an entire firm around proving it.

As an independent firm, they prioritize client interests over proprietary product sales. Unlike captive agents or advisors at large, branded banks, independent advisors are not mandated to push specific products, enabling a more tailored, unbiased approach to investment recommendations.

The virtual model allows RH Capital Advisors to work with clients nationwide, retirees in Arizona, teachers in Michigan, small business owners in Georgia, and anyone who needs help. The Federal Way and Sarasota offices remain open for people who prefer face-to-face meetings or who simply want to verify that the firm exists in three-dimensional space.

About RH Capital Advisors

RH Capital Advisors is an independent financial advisory firm established in 2013. Headquarters in Federal Way, Washington. Additional satellite office in Sarasota, Florida. The organization provides virtual and in-person financial services, including wealth preservation, tax efficiency strategies, and comprehensive retirement planning. Investment advisory services offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. The firm works with clients nationwide.