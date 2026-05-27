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Spotify adds narrated magazine articles to its audio app

ByJolyen

May 27, 2026

Spotify adds narrated magazine articles to its audio app

Spotify is bringing narrated long-form magazine articles into its app, expanding beyond music, podcasts, and audiobooks as it pushes further into “everything audio.” Premium subscribers will get the articles as part of their monthly audiobook listening time, while free users can buy individual pieces for $1.99.

What is included
Spotify says more than 650 English-language articles are available at launch from titles including Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Vogue, Variety, Billboard, Vibe, GQ, Wired, Vanity Fair, and Pitchfork.
The company says its audiobooks team produced the articles in-house.

How narration works
Spotify told TechCrunch that the articles will use a mix of human and digital voice narration.
It said any section read by a digital voice will be clearly labeled for users.

Pricing and access
Premium subscribers can use the articles within their 15 hours of audiobook listening time each month.
Spotify also offers top-up hours, a $9.99-per-month Audiobook Access plan, and an $11.99-per-month Audiobooks+ plan that doubles listening hours.

Why Spotify is doing this
Spotify says shorter-form content can help users build listening habits that lead to more long-form audio consumption.
The company sees the feature as a way to grow engagement with books and other monetizable audio formats.

Recent audio expansion
The launch follows a series of recent Spotify moves into AI-generated podcasts, AI audiobook creation, AI covers and remixes, and fitness content.
Together, those additions show Spotify continuing to widen the scope of what it offers inside the app.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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