Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa and Med Spa Announces Integrated Wellness Partnership Network in South Austin

Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa, the award-winning boutique wellness destination on South Lamar Boulevard, today announced the formation of an integrated wellness partnership network with Atria Wellness, Hydrate IV Bar, BODYBAR Pilates South Lamar, and TruFusion. The network is designed to provide South Austin clients with a connected, comprehensive approach to health, aesthetics, and active wellness.

Jennifer Rushing (Banyan & Bamboo) and Kaeloni Majd, ACNP (Atria Wellness) — Austin, TX

About the Partnership

The partnership network brings together five complementary South Austin wellness businesses under a shared philosophy: that lasting results require more than a single treatment or a single provider. Each partner contributes a distinct clinical or wellness capability — regenerative aesthetics, longevity medicine, IV hydration, Pilates, and functional fitness — creating a corridor of care that supports clients across the full spectrum of their wellness goals.

“South Austin has always been a place where independent, quality-driven businesses thrive,” said Jennifer Rushing, Founder and Owner of Banyan & Bamboo. “This network is a natural extension of that. We are not competing — we are building something together that none of us could offer alone.”

Clinical aesthetic treatment at Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa — Austin TX

Clinical Foundation

Banyan & Bamboo’s clinical menu anchors the network’s aesthetic and regenerative medicine component. Services include Sculptra biostimulator for long-term collagen rebuilding, PDRN therapy (the Mermaid Facial / Salmon DNA Facial) for cellular regeneration, DiamondGlow resurfacing, mesotherapy and microneedling with PDRN and peptide cocktails, cosmetic injectables, and AI-powered skin analysis. Medical oversight is provided by Dr. David L. Sneed, MD. Injectable services are led by Brittany Cantu, AME, with more than 21 years of experience.

Upcoming Public Event

The partner network will make its first public appearance together at Hydrate IV Bar South Lamar’s first birthday celebration on May 28, 2026. The event is open to the public and will feature representatives from Banyan & Bamboo, Atria Wellness, and BODYBAR Pilates South Lamar.

Recognition

Banyan & Bamboo has been recognized as Best Day Spa + Med Spa in Austin for two consecutive years — by the Evergreen Awards in 2025 and Best of Best Review in 2026.

About Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa

Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa is a women-owned boutique practice located at 3005 S Lamar Blvd, #D-112, Austin, TX 78704. Founded by Jennifer Rushing, the practice combines regenerative aesthetic medicine with a full-service spa experience. More information is available at banyanandbamboo.com . You can email directly to info@banyanandbamboo.com .