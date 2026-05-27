From Chaos to Clicks: Polish Startup Wants to Modernize Europe’s Artist Booking Industry

People are already used to ordering almost everything from their phones – from food and taxis to travel, and luxury services – and live entertainment now seems to be moving in the same digital direction.

Across Europe, more event-tech projects are appearing every year: digital ticketing, cashless payments, guest management systems, and online booking platforms are gradually becoming part of the new industry standard. Against this background, the Polish startup ArtGoArt (AGA) has started attracting attention. The platform works as a digital aggregator for discovering and booking artists and is currently in beta mode. Even at this stage, more than 120 artists from across Europe are already listed on the platform – from local DJs and musicians to well-known names. More and more artists are joining the platform every week.

Interestingly, the presence of famous artists next to young musicians, TikTok creators, photographers, and performers became one of the most discussed parts of the project. But this may also reflect a wider trend: digital platforms are starting to mix traditional “star culture” with local creative communities inside one ecosystem. The idea is to make the booking process less chaotic and more transparent – with open calendars, clearer communication, and a faster way for artists and clients to connect.

Another detail that makes the project unusual is the team behind it. ArtGoArt was created not only by developers, but also by musicians, event producers, and people working inside the live entertainment industry itself. According to the founders, the idea partly came from personal experience – especially among immigrant artists who had to rebuild professional connections from zero after moving to a new country.

It is still too early to say how strongly platforms like this will change the European performance market. But the fact that live entertainment is increasingly being discussed in terms of technology, digital infrastructure, and user experience already feels like the beginning of a much larger transformation.

ArtGoArt (AGA) is a European digital platform (headquartered in Poland) for fast artist discovery and booking for events, corporate parties, and private celebrations. The project brings together DJs, musicians, hosts, performers, and international artists in one system with open calendars and a smooth booking flow. The platform focuses on reducing chaos in the event industry through transparent terms, protected payments and convenient communication between artists and clients.