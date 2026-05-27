Interactive Safety Services Announces Leadership Development Focus for Crisis Preparedness

David M. Bissonette, Owner of Interactive Safety Services, LLC, has announced an expanded focus on leadership development and crisis preparedness training for organizations seeking stronger safety cultures and emergency response strategies. With more than three decades of experience in emergency management, safety leadership, and crisis response, Bissonette continues to provide consulting, speaking engagements, and leadership guidance centered on compassionate leadership during high pressure situations.

The announcement reflects growing demand for organizations to strengthen leadership communication, operational preparedness, and crisis management planning across both public and private sectors. Interactive Safety Services stated that its approach combines real world emergency response experience with leadership development principles designed to improve organizational performance before, during, and after critical incidents.

Bissonette is widely recognized for his role in coordinating the emergency response following the crash of Continental Airlines Flight 3407 in Clarence Center, New York, on February 12, 2009. His leadership during that incident, along with decades of experience in fire service, emergency coordination, and industrial safety, has shaped the company’s current training and consulting philosophy.

Leadership Through Crisis and Emergency Response

Interactive Safety Services stated that leadership development remains a critical component of organizational preparedness, particularly in industries where safety, communication, and emergency response directly impact operations and public welfare.

Bissonette’s professional background includes more than twenty years of leadership experience across industrial organizations, emergency management systems, and volunteer fire service operations. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with operations personnel, safety teams, public officials, and emergency responders to improve communication and strengthen proactive safety cultures.

In 1978, Bissonette joined the Clarence Volunteer Fire Department, where he advanced through several leadership positions including Assistant Chief and Chief. He later served on the Clarence Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners while continuing his work within industrial safety and emergency coordination.

According to the company, these combined experiences shaped Bissonette’s belief that effective leadership requires both operational strength and compassion during crisis situations.

“Prepare now to perform better in the future,” Bissonette said. “Organizations that invest in leadership development before a crisis occurs are better positioned to respond effectively when challenges arise.”

Experience Shaped by Real World Emergencies

Interactive Safety Services noted that Bissonette’s leadership philosophy has been influenced by direct involvement in large scale emergency incidents throughout his career. In 1992, he accepted the appointment as Emergency Coordinator for the Town of Clarence, New York, where he became responsible for coordinating emergency support during major incidents and regional disasters.

Over the years, Bissonette has coordinated response efforts involving chemical plant explosions, anhydrous ammonia releases, severe snowstorms, and long term power outages affecting local communities.

The company stated that one of Bissonette’s most recognized accomplishments remains his coordination role during the aftermath of Continental Airlines Flight 3407. As Emergency Coordinator, he oversaw incident coordination efforts that included evacuation support, fire ground operations, resident assistance, recovery planning, and neighborhood remediation strategy.

Interactive Safety Services believes that leadership lessons developed through these experiences remain highly relevant for modern organizations navigating operational risks and crisis scenarios.

“Work smarter, not harder,” Bissonette said. “Preparedness, communication, and leadership structure make the difference when organizations are faced with uncertainty or high pressure situations.”

Focus on Leadership Development and Safety Culture

The company stated that its consulting and speaking engagements focus heavily on leadership communication, culture development, and proactive safety strategies. Interactive Safety Services works with organizations seeking to improve leadership effectiveness while building environments where operational teams remain engaged in safety and performance initiatives.

According to the company, leadership development is no longer viewed solely as an executive function but as a core operational requirement across industries including construction, manufacturing, emergency services, transportation, and public administration.

Bissonette’s background as a General Superintendent for a general contractor also contributes to the company’s practical operational perspective. During that stage of his career, he managed field operations, safety programs, customer relations, and workforce communication initiatives.

Interactive Safety Services stated that these experiences continue to shape its training philosophy by emphasizing collaboration between leadership teams and frontline personnel.

The company added that organizations increasingly seek leadership guidance capable of addressing both technical preparedness and human centered communication during crisis events.

Industry Recognition and Professional Accomplishments

Throughout his career, Bissonette has received multiple awards recognizing leadership, public service, and emergency management contributions. These recognitions include the 2009 Courage and Leadership Award from the National Safety Council, the 2010 Citizen of the Year Award from the Clarence Chamber of Commerce, and the Paul Harris Fellowship from Rotary International.

Interactive Safety Services stated that these recognitions reflect Bissonette’s longstanding commitment to public safety, emergency preparedness, and leadership development.

The company also noted that Bissonette continues pursuing opportunities to speak at conferences, organizational meetings, and professional events focused on crisis management, leadership training, and emergency preparedness strategies.

According to Interactive Safety Services, organizations continue facing evolving operational risks that require adaptable leadership models supported by communication, planning, and practical response training.

About Interactive Safety Services LLC

Interactive Safety Services, LLC is a leadership development, safety consulting, and emergency management company led by David M. Bissonette. Based in the United States, the company provides expertise in crisis preparedness, safety culture development, emergency response coordination, and leadership communication. With more than thirty years of industry experience, Interactive Safety Services works with organizations seeking to improve operational preparedness, workforce engagement, and crisis management capabilities through practical leadership strategies and real world emergency response insight.

More information is available at David Bissonette . Business inquiries can be directed to david@davidbissonette.com.