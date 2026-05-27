TORQ Announces US Launch of AI Native Indirect Auto Lending Platform Backed by European Institutional Capital

TORQ Enters the US Market With AI Native Infrastructure for Indirect Auto Lending

TORQ, an AI native indirect auto lending platform purpose built for credit unions, banks, and captive finance companies, today announced its official launch in the United States. Backed by one of Europe’s largest and most established lending franchises, the company enters the US market with institutional capital support, regulatory expertise, and a technology stack engineered specifically for modern indirect lending operations.

The launch positions TORQ as a new entrant in a category that has historically relied on legacy infrastructure dating back more than two decades. The platform is designed to modernize how dealers and lenders originate, structure, decide, and fund automotive retail installment contracts through a unified AI driven workflow.

TORQ launches with integrations already established across several of the nation’s largest credit unions and national lenders, providing participating dealerships with immediate access to a broad funding network. The platform has been developed to support the scale, compliance requirements, and operational demands of the US auto finance market.

A Unified Lending Layer Designed for Dealers and Financial Institutions

At the center of TORQ’s platform is a single intelligent infrastructure layer positioned between dealerships and lenders. Rather than relying on fragmented systems, manual data entry, and disconnected lender portals, TORQ enables dealers to submit a single application that is then structured, routed, and processed automatically through AI driven workflows.

The platform evaluates lender fit, routes applications to institutions most likely to approve and fund the deal, and coordinates stipulation clearance, document verification, fraud screening, contract execution, and funding processes in real time.

For lenders, TORQ delivers cleaner application packages with pre-processed risk analysis and verification workflows completed at the application layer. Dealers benefit from reduced friction and faster decisioning timelines, while consumers experience shorter wait times during the financing process.

Industry analysts and lending institutions have increasingly focused on operational modernization within indirect lending, particularly as credit unions and banks face pressure to improve approval speed, fraud prevention, and digital member experiences without increasing operational overhead.

Institutional Backing and Regulatory Readiness Define Market Entry

TORQ enters the US market with institutional backing that distinguishes it from many venture backed fintech challengers entering automotive finance. The company stated that its European lending roots provide both operational maturity and regulatory familiarity that are increasingly important to financial institutions evaluating new infrastructure providers.

The platform has been architected to support compliance obligations related to Reg B, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Gramm Leach Bliley Act, and applicable state level lending requirements. TORQ’s infrastructure is also designed to accommodate the operational volume associated with one of the world’s largest indirect lending ecosystems.

A spokesperson for TORQ stated:

“For twenty years, the US indirect lending channel has been running on infrastructure that predates the smartphone. Dealers, lenders, and consumers have all paid the price in time, in lost deals, and in friction that should not exist in 2026. TORQ exists to end that era.”

The company noted that its focus extends beyond replacing existing portals. TORQ aims to establish a modern operating layer capable of supporting AI assisted decisioning, real time funding coordination, and scalable compliance workflows for lenders and dealer networks nationwide.

Credit Unions and National Lenders Join Launch Network

TORQ’s launch network includes several major credit unions and national lenders already integrated into the platform. The company stated that the breadth of the network allows dealers to access competitive financing options immediately rather than waiting for incremental lender adoption over time.

According to TORQ leadership, this launch approach reflects the company’s emphasis on institutional scale from inception.

“We did not come to the US market to compete on the margins. We came with institutional backing, with the largest credit unions and lenders in the country already integrated, and with a platform built natively for the AI era. That combination simply has not existed in this category before.”

The company also emphasized the strategic role credit unions are expected to play in the evolution of indirect lending infrastructure.

“Credit unions are some of the most disciplined, member focused lenders in the world, and they have been underserved by their technology for a generation. TORQ was built to give them the modern rail they should have had a decade ago.”

As financial institutions continue evaluating AI enabled infrastructure and automation across lending operations, the launch of TORQ reflects broader industry movement toward replacing legacy systems with integrated decisioning and workflow technology.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Automotive Finance Infrastructure

The indirect auto lending market represents one of the largest consumer finance channels in the United States, yet much of the underlying infrastructure has remained largely unchanged since the early 2000s. Market participants across dealerships, banks, and credit unions have increasingly cited operational inefficiencies tied to manual workflows, disconnected systems, and elongated funding cycles.

TORQ’s leadership team includes executives and engineers with backgrounds spanning automotive finance, fintech infrastructure, and artificial intelligence systems engineering. The company stated that its long term objective is to establish a new infrastructure standard for how indirect auto financing operates in an AI driven environment.

By combining lender connectivity, AI assisted underwriting workflows, compliance architecture, and institutional backing, TORQ is positioning itself as a significant challenger within the broader automotive finance technology sector.

About TORQ

TORQ is an AI native indirect auto lending platform serving credit unions, banks, and captive finance companies across the United States. Built with institutional European lending backing and engineered specifically for the US market, TORQ modernizes the automotive financing process through intelligent application routing, automated stipulation workflows, fraud screening, document verification, and real time lender connectivity. The company’s infrastructure is designed to support compliance, scalability, and operational efficiency for modern indirect lending operations. More information is available at www.runtorque.ai or by contacting support@runtorque.ai .