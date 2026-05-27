Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa and Med Spa Named Best Day Spa + Med Spa in Austin for Second Consecutive Year

Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa has been named Best Day Spa + Med Spa in Austin by Best of Best Review for 2026 , marking the second consecutive year the South Lamar boutique practice has received the distinction. The practice was previously recognized by the Evergreen Awards in 2025 with the same honor.

Best of Best Review 2026 — Best Day Spa + Med Spa in Austin

About the Recognition

Best of Best Review evaluates businesses across service quality, client experience, clinical outcomes, and community reputation. Banyan & Bamboo’s recognition reflects its regenerative treatment model, experienced provider team, and consistent focus on natural-looking, long-term results in a boutique, hospitality-centered environment.

The Evergreen Awards 2025 recognition highlighted the practice’s innovative use of regenerative therapies, AI-powered skin analysis, and its approach to individualized wellness planning.

Regenerative Medicine at the Core

Founded by Jennifer Rushing, Banyan & Bamboo has built its clinical identity around regenerative outcomes rather than cosmetic correction. The practice’s med spa menu centers on Sculptra biostimulator for long-term collagen rebuilding, PDRN (the Mermaid Facial / Salmon DNA Facial) for cellular regeneration and skin quality, DiamondGlow resurfacing, mesotherapy and microneedling with PDRN and peptide cocktails, and AI-powered skin analysis to track measurable progress over time.

Medical oversight is provided by Dr. David L. Sneed, MD, a board-certified physician with more than 28 years of experience in Austin aesthetic medicine. Injectable services are led by Brittany Cantu, AME, with more than 21 years of experience specializing in natural-looking, collagen-forward treatment planning.

Day Spa Services

Alongside its regenerative aesthetic menu, Banyan & Bamboo operates a full-service day spa program: therapeutic massage, deep tissue, hot stone, couples massage, cupping, and curated spa day packages. The integrated model — clinical med spa and hospitality-driven day spa under one roof — remains a differentiator in Austin’s wellness market.

A Destination in South Austin

Located at 3005 S Lamar Blvd, #D-112 in Austin’s 78704 zip code, Banyan & Bamboo serves clients throughout South and West Austin and draws destination clients from Houston, San Antonio, the Hill Country, and the Dallas area. The practice is women-owned and operated, founded and led by Jennifer Rushing.

About Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa

Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa is a women-owned boutique practice located at 3005 S Lamar Blvd, #D-112, Austin, TX 78704. Founded by Jennifer Rushing, the practice combines regenerative aesthetic medicine with a full-service spa experience. Services include Sculptra biostimulator, PDRN therapy, DiamondGlow facials, cosmetic injectables, microneedling with peptide cocktails, AI-powered skin analysis, therapeutic massage, couples massage, and full spa day packages. More information is available at banyanandbamboo.com . You can email directly to info@banyanandbamboo.com .