National Accessible Schools Initiative Founded by Yasmin Atwal Expands Accessibility Framework Across North America

National Expansion of a Youth Led Accessibility Framework in Education

The National Accessible Schools Initiative, founded by youth disability rights advocate Yasmin Atwal, has announced the expansion of its accessibility framework across North America. The initiative now supports implementation efforts in schools across Canada and the United States through a structured disability inclusion toolkit and certification program.

The expansion reflects a growing effort to address systemic gaps in school accessibility and inclusion. The framework is designed to provide institutions with practical, policy informed tools to improve learning environments for students with disabilities while supporting long term structural change in education systems.

Yasmin Atwal, a 19 year old TEDx speaker, author, and certified Disability and Human Rights Consultant, leads the initiative. Her work focuses on translating disability rights principles into scalable, school based implementation models.

Development of a Structured Disability Inclusion Toolkit

At the core of the National Accessible Schools Initiative is an 81 page Disability Inclusion Toolkit developed through research on accessibility standards, education policy, and human rights frameworks.

The toolkit was created following direct engagement with individuals from diverse disability communities, including individuals who are blind, deaf, neurodiverse, and those with developmental disabilities. The development process also included consultation with educators, school administrators, disability lawyers, and advocacy professionals.

Yasmin Atwal established a Disability Advisory Council as part of her broader mission to advance accessibility, inclusion, and disability rights in education and youth leadership. The council brings together individuals with lived experience, disability advocates, educators, and community leaders to provide guidance and feedback on initiatives such as the National Disability Inclusion Toolkit and accessible STEM programming. Through collaboration with diverse disability communities, including individuals who are blind, deaf, neurodivergent, and those with developmental disabilities, the council helps ensure that Yasmin’s work is community informed, inclusive, and grounded in real world experiences. By centering lived experience and the principle of “Nothing About Us Without Us,” the Disability Advisory Council promotes meaningful participation, amplifies underrepresented voices, and supports systemic change toward more accessible and equitable schools and communities.

The framework outlines practical strategies for improving accessibility within school environments. These include guidance on physical accessibility improvements, inclusive classroom practices, communication access, and student participation structures.

The toolkit is designed as an implementation resource intended for direct use in schools rather than a theoretical policy document.

Introduction of a National Certification Program for Schools

Alongside the toolkit, the initiative has launched the National Accessible Schools Pledge and Certification Program. This program provides a structured model for schools to assess accessibility gaps and implement inclusive education practices.

Schools that participate in the program commit to reviewing barriers, improving accessibility awareness, and integrating disability inclusion practices into their operations. Institutions that meet program criteria may be designated as Accessible Schools Champions.

The certification model is intended to provide consistency in how schools measure accessibility progress and to encourage long term accountability in implementing inclusive education standards.

The program positions accessibility as a measurable institutional responsibility rather than an optional initiative.

Youth Leadership in Education Policy and Systems Design

The expansion of the initiative highlights a youth led approach to education reform and systems design. Yasmin Atwal’s work focuses on embedding accessibility into the structure of school systems through clear frameworks and implementation tools.

The initiative emphasizes that inclusion must be integrated into the design of education systems rather than treated as an accommodation added after the fact. The framework is built to support schools in operationalizing accessibility as part of standard educational practice.

Yasmin Atwal has stated that effective inclusion requires consistent systems, accountability structures, and practical tools that allow schools to implement change at scale.

In addition to leading the National Accessible Schools Initiative, Yasmin Atwal is the creator and instructor of the online certificate course “Accessibility, Disability Rights & Legal Literacy in Education.” The youth-led course was developed to provide evidence-based educational content and implementation tools focused on disability inclusion, accessible education, and legal literacy.

The course includes practical training modules for educators, school leaders, mentors, students, and policymakers based on the National Disability Inclusion Toolkit. Topics include accessibility law, inclusive classroom practices, accommodation strategies, and student leadership in accessibility advocacy.

Engagement With International Education and Human Rights Platforms

The National Accessible Schools Initiative aligns with Yasmin Atwal’s participation in international forums focused on disability rights, inclusive education, and policy development.

She is scheduled to speak at multiple global conferences throughout 2026, including events at United Nations related platforms and international summits on disability inclusion and education systems reform.

These engagements will focus on scaling accessibility frameworks and supporting the development of inclusive education policies across different regions.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4, which focuses on quality education, and SDG 10, which addresses reduced inequalities. The framework is designed to support practical implementation of these goals at the school level.

Cross Sector Inclusion Through STEM and Mentorship Initiatives

In addition to her work in education accessibility, Yasmin Atwal is the co founder of Women STEM Mentorship, an initiative established in 2023 that focuses on increasing access to science, technology, engineering, and medicine education for women and girls of all abilities, including individuals with visible and invisible disabilities and neurodivergence.

Through e mentoring, career development programs, and industry partnerships, the organization works to address gender disparities in STEM fields by providing mentorship opportunities and educational support. Women STEM Mentorship also incorporates disability inclusion principles throughout its programming.

All mentors complete disability inclusion training developed by Yasmin Atwal. The organization focuses on inclusive mentorship, disability representation in STEM leadership, equitable access to education and networking, safe learning environments, and accessibility in training and programming. It also promotes universal design principles in academic education.

Recognition and Community Based Impact

Yasmin Atwal’s work in disability inclusion and youth led policy development has been recognized through multiple awards, including the Rick Hansen Foundation Difference Maker of the Year Award for 2026 and Top 20 Under 20 for Global Impact.

Her broader community contributions include initiatives such as the donation of adaptive musical instruments to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and fundraising support for music therapy programs in Canada.

The National Accessible Schools Initiative continues to focus on expanding its implementation tools, strengthening adoption across school systems, and refining accessibility frameworks to support long term educational equity.

Yasmin has been recognized as the Top Youth Human Rights Leader in Canada of 2026 by Evergreen Awards for her work in disability rights advocacy and inclusive education reform. The award highlights her impact in developing practical accessibility tools, including the National Disability Inclusion Toolkit, and her focus on turning inclusion principles into real, implementable change in schools.

About National Accessible Schools Initiative

The National Accessible Schools Initiative is a Canada-based framework supporting disability inclusion in schools across North America. Founded by youth advocate Yasmin Atwal, it provides a Disability Inclusion Toolkit and certification program to help schools identify barriers and improve accessibility practices.

More information is available on the website , and through Women STEM Mentorship , an inclusive STEM mentorship initiative co founded by Yasmin Atwal.