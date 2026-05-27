KW Marketing Expands Food & Drink Brand Growth Event, FUEL LIVE, To Manchester

KW Marketing has announced the expansion of its FUEL LIVE event series to Manchester following the success of its Exeter event earlier this year, as the agency continues to build a national platform focused on helping ambitious food and drink brands scale more sustainably.

The Manchester edition of FUEL LIVE will take place on 24 June at Colony King Street and is expected to bring together over 50 food and drink founders, marketers and commercial leaders from across the UK.

Now in its third year, FUEL LIVE was created by KW Marketing to provide practical, commercially focused growth insight for brands operating in an increasingly competitive food and drink sector. The event series combines founder-led storytelling, strategic workshops and industry networking aimed at helping businesses improve profitability, retention and long-term growth.

The expansion follows strong engagement at FUEL LIVE Exeter, which attracted more than 50 food and drink brands and received positive post-event feedback, with all previous attendees rating the event as informative and useful and every respondent saying they would attend again.

The Manchester event will feature keynote sessions from food industry founders including Sanjay Aggarwal of Spice Kitchen, Stu Macdonald of ManiLife and Saskia Roskam of The Biskery, alongside workshops led by the KW Marketing team focused on email marketing, profitability, customer retention and growth strategy.

Kate Williams, founder of KW Marketing, said the decision to expand the event north reflected growing demand from food and drink brands looking for clearer and more commercially sustainable approaches to marketing.

“FUEL LIVE was created because we saw too many ambitious food and drink brands struggling with reactive marketing, inconsistent growth and the challenge of building scalable marketing systems,” said Williams.

“The response to Exeter showed there is a real appetite for practical conversations around what is actually driving growth right now. Expanding to Manchester felt like the natural next step as we continue building a space where founders and marketers can learn from each other, challenge ideas and leave with greater clarity and confidence.”

Williams said the event was intentionally designed to avoid the format of traditional marketing conferences by focusing on operational realities and honest founder experiences rather than trend-led discussions.

Sessions at FUEL LIVE Manchester will cover topics including retail growth, direct-to-consumer strategy, paid media performance, customer retention and profitability metrics.

The event will also include structured networking and curated brand experiences intended to encourage collaboration within the UK food and drink sector.

FUEL LIVE Manchester begins at 9:30am on 24 June 2026 at Colony King Street in Manchester, with tickets available via the KW Marketing website.