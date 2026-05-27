Cinder OS Announces Full Operational Launch of Payment Processing Platform for High-Risk Merchants

Cinder OS , founded by Devon Walker, Sara Walker, and John Smith, is a payment processing and POS solutions platform built for high-risk merchants, announced its full operational launch following its first month of active deployment and onboarding. Built with support from software developers, the platform is now actively serving merchants with payment processing, POS integration, merchant services, and hands-on onboarding support tailored to businesses often underserved by traditional providers.

Built to support smoke shops, hotels, salons, small local chain restaurants, licensed businesses, and other high-risk merchant categories, Cinder OS champions a model focused on transparent pricing and direct communication delivered through dedicated representatives. “Our entire system is operational,” says Walker. “We have trained reps, agents in the field, software infrastructure in place, and merchant applications already moving through the system. Merchants know exactly who they’re working with from the first conversation through installation and support.”

The company licenses software infrastructure from established payment technology providers, including platforms with decades of operational history in the payments sector. Cinder OS combines that infrastructure with its own merchant-facing support framework and white-labeled deployment model to provide businesses with a single point of contact throughout setup and ongoing operations.

According to the company, one of its primary differentiators is pricing accessibility. Cinder OS, Walker notes, offers payment processing rates as low as 2.5% for merchants operating even a single physical location, while many competing providers reserve similar pricing for large multi-location businesses with high transaction volumes.

“The industry standard for competitive pricing usually comes with conditions attached. A lot of merchants are still paying closer to three percent. We wanted to create something more flexible that actually helps businesses keep more of their revenue,” Walker explains.

Cinder OS also offers free initial equipment for qualifying merchants and provides additional hardware at cost. The company notes that the approach is designed to reduce upfront operational expenses for businesses transitioning to new processing systems.

“If we can’t save a merchant money or improve how they operate, we tell them we’re not the right fit,” Walker adds. “We are not interested in signing businesses into systems that don’t benefit them.”

Installation and onboarding are also pivotal to the company’s launch strategy. According to Walker, representatives can personally manage setup and deployment, including in-person hardware installation and system configuration. Businesses with compatible equipment can also complete onboarding in a remarkably short amount of time, according to the company.

Walker says, “Many merchants are frustrated by poor communication and slow support. We wanted to build a structure where merchants know who to contact, know who installed their system, and know they can reach a real person when they need help.”

Cinder OS currently operates with active hiring initiatives and regional representative expansion underway, particularly in growth markets where merchant demand is increasing. Walker highlights that future expansion plans include continued development toward a broader all-in-one payments ecosystem capable of consolidating merchant services, payment processing, and operational support within a unified platform.

Walker remarks, “Our focus is long-term relationships. Merchants are not just contract numbers to us. We want businesses to feel supported from the first conversation through every stage of using our services.”