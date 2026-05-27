Coach Foundation Launches Media On Demand to Bring Agency-Level PR Within Reach of Working Coaches

New done-for-you service places coaches, consultants, and authors across hundreds of authority outlets without the cost or commitment of a traditional PR retainer.

New York, USA, 26 May 2026: Coach Foundation has launched Media On Demand, a done-for-you press distribution service that turns a coach’s story, expertise, or milestone into a professionally written press release placed across hundreds of authority news outlets. The service is built for coaches, consultants, and authors who want third-party media credibility without writing, pitching, or chasing journalists themselves.

The coaching industry has grown past 1.5 million practitioners worldwide, valued at over $6.25 billion and growing at roughly 6.7% CAGR according to the ICF Global Coaching Study. In that environment, the central challenge facing coaches is no longer expertise. It is trust. Edelman’s Trust Barometer reports that 81% of consumers say they need to trust a brand before buying from it, and prospects rarely distinguish a $500 coach from a $50,000 coach by reading a sales page.

Earned media closes that gap. Nielsen data shows it generates roughly four times the brand lift of paid advertising. The barrier has been cost: according to the Muck Rack 2024 State of PR report, traditional PR retainers average $7,500 per month with a six-month minimum, putting earned media out of reach for most solo coaches and consultants.

“Most coaches don’t have a skill problem. They have a credibility problem. They’re brilliant at what they do, but prospects can’t see it through the noise,” said Sai C.N.G Blackbyrn, Founder of Coach Foundation. “We built Media On Demand because every working coach deserves the same media leverage that big-name experts use to close high-ticket clients, without paying agency retainers or learning how to pitch journalists. We’re handing them the megaphone.“

Media On Demand consolidates story angle development, professional press release writing, distribution, and post-campaign reporting into a single service. The work is delivered by the Coach Foundation media and editorial team, with support from Books Legacy, the company’s in-house publishing arm that backs many of the authors and coaches featured through the program.

The launch is also tied to a broader market reality. Only about 7% of coaches earn six figures or more, and a primary differentiator among that group is third-party media credibility.

Coaches, consultants, and business owners interested in building authority through press can start their campaign at go.coachfoundation.com/media-on-demand-8188-55.

About Coach Foundation

Founded in 2015 by Sai C.N.G Blackbyrn, Coach Foundation is a done-for-you business services company for coaches, consultants, and authors. Coach Foundation serves clients across more than 40 countries and has worked with thousands of coaches across health, business, life, executive, and niche disciplines. The company helps experts build the assets they need to attract premium clients, including websites, books, marketing systems, and earned media, so they can focus on coaching while the back-end of their business runs without them.

Media Contact: support@coachfoundation.com