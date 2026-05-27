OLOS Impact Announces A California Initiative Supporting Faith-Based Organizations Pursuing Opportunity Zone Reclassification

OLOS Impact has announced a California-based initiative designed to help churches and faith-based organizations pursue Opportunity Zone reclassification ahead of the upcoming federal designation cycle, creating new possibilities for community-centered housing and infrastructure development in historically underserved areas across the United States. The initiative arrives during a pivotal period for Opportunity Zones as states prepare recommendations for the next round of federally designated census tracts under the Opportunity Zone 2.0 framework , which officially begins in 2027, with deadlines for a submittal being July 1, 2026.

Christopher Montes

Through collaboration with government agencies, local leadership, and faith-based institutions, OLOS Impact is positioning its technology platform and development expertise to help organizations navigate the application and reclassification process tied to the next ten-year designation cycle. Founded in Los Angeles to help unlock the potential of underutilized or unused faith-owned land, OLOS Impact combines AI-powered feasibility analysis with development advisory, capital strategy, and real estate planning. The company’s mission centers on helping communities create environments where people can live, work, and worship while supporting the long-term vision of the organizations already serving those neighborhoods.

“Faith-based organizations are deeply invested in their communities and already own land that could support housing and long-term neighborhood growth,” says Christopher Montes, founder and CEO of OLOS Impact. “Our role is to help simplify the early planning process so faith organizations can better understand what may be possible for their property and the communities they serve.”

Opportunity Zones were originally established through the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to encourage private investment in economically underserved communities. Under the updated OZ 2.0 framework enacted in 2025, governors will nominate eligible census tracts for designation later this year, with the new Opportunity Zone map expected to take effect beginning January 1, 2027. Investors participating in qualifying projects within designated zones may become eligible for long-term capital gains benefits depending on investment structure and holding periods.

For churches and faith-based landowners, reclassification can potentially increase land value and provide for greater development flexibility. OLOS Impact’s initiative is structured around helping faith organizations understand how these designations may align with their missions, long-term property goals, and community priorities.

As part of the initiative, OLOS Impact provides accelerated housing feasibility assessments through its proprietary technology platform, which analyzes zoning code, development density, financial viability, and potential project outcomes in a significantly shorter timeframe than traditional evaluation methods. The company says this process can help organizations evaluate whether their land may increase land value while supporting future housing or mixed-use development opportunities before entering more extensive planning phases.

OLOS Impact’s involvement with the initiative also includes providing support documentation intended to strengthen Opportunity Zone applications during the nomination process. While feasibility studies and community support letters are not formally required for designation consideration, they are often viewed as meaningful supporting materials during state-level review. OLOS Impact works directly with organizational leadership to help prepare those materials alongside local stakeholders and community representatives.

Pastor Derrick Kelsey, Head of Church Relations at OLOS Impact, notes that the initiative was created with the realities of ministry and community leadership in mind. “Faith leaders understand the needs of their communities because they are part of those communities every day,” Kelsey says. “This initiative is designed to provide organizations with access to planning tools, strategic insight, and guidance that can help transform underutilized or unused land into developments that serve people for generations.”

Pastor Derrick Kelsey

The company has been engaged in ongoing discussions with representatives connected to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, and local leadership in Los Angeles County to increase awareness surrounding the current reclassification window. OLOS Impact notes that these collaborations are intended to help faith-based organizations better understand the timelines, requirements, and planning considerations associated with the process.

According to Montes, timing remains especially important because the current application cycle will help shape Opportunity Zone designations expected to remain in effect through the end of 2036. “This is an important planning window for communities across the country,” Montes remarks. “We want faith-based organizations to have access to the information, completed necessary documentation, and partnerships that allow them to position their land for long-term impact.”

Alongside the initiative, OLOS Impact is continuing its pre-seed fundraising efforts to support platform expansion, operational growth, and broader outreach to faith-based organizations in major metropolitan regions. The company believes increasing access to development analysis and planning resources can help more faith-based organizations increase land value and explore housing-oriented projects that align with their long-term community and financial objectives.